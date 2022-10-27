India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Weather Report, Probable XI – Everything you should know

India will face the Netherlands in the 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground today. The match is likely to begin at 12:30 PM IST (Local 18:00).

On Sunday, India defeated Pakistan by four wickets at Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground. India achieved the target of 160 runs on the last ball of the match after the loss of six wickets.

On the other hand, the T-20 World Cup between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Wednesday was abandoned due to rain. The game was scheduled to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When to Watch?



The 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Netherland will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Hello Sydney 👋



Where to Watch?



The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. The people can also view the live score at Disney+ Hotstar.

Weather Report:



The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees celsius with humidity expected at 57 per cent. According to the local Met dept. there is a 71 percent chance of precipitation during the game.

Probable XI:



India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherland: Scott Edwards (C & wk), Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmed/Roelof van der Merve, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, and Tom Cooper.

T20 World Cup schedule:



South Africa will face Bangladesh today at Sydney Cricket Ground. The match has already started. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan too will face Zimbabwe today at Perth Stadium at 4:30 PM.