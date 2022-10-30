ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs South Africa match preview; Pitch condition, squad & weather-Here are all details

India will take on South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30. Having won both their previous matches, India is topping the points table in Group 2. South Africa is placed second with three points. Both the teams will head to Perth to lock horns in a crucial encounter of the Super 12 stage.

With the first match between Australia and New Zealand, the Super 12 round began on October 22. Both teams were finalists in last year’s T20 World Cup. On November 13, the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played. During ICC T20 World Cup 2022, a total of 45 matches will take place. 16 teams are part of the tournament. This year, India and South Africa have already contested in two Tests, six ODIs, and eight T20Is.

India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Mohammad Shami.

South Africa Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rillee Rossouw, and Tristan Stubbs.

Pitch:

At the Perth Stadium, the pitch is on the quicker side. From both teams, the fast bowlers will be licking their lips and itching to have a go at the opposition batsmen.

Weather Conditions

In this World Cup, rains across multiple cities of Australia have started to play spoilsport. Thankfully, on Sunday, the rainfall is likely to stay away in Perth. As per Accuweather, on Sunday evening, the probability of precipitation is 1 %. The weather will mainly be clear. The minimum temperature will be 10°C.