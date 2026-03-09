With India beating New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026, they became the first team in the world to lift the trophy for the third time and also the first-ever to defend the title at home. Having won the tournament in 2024 itself, it was phenomenal to see the team defend the title at home, also becoming the first team to win the title at home.

The Evolution of T20 Kings

Since its inception in 2007, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has evolved into the pinnacle of cricketing intensity. From MS Dhoni‘s tactical masterclass in the inaugural edition to the power-hitting revolutions seen in recent years, each tournament has redefined how the game is played.

A Summary of T20 World Cup Finals

2007: India vs Pakistan

In the inaugural final in Johannesburg, India batted first to post 157/5. Pakistan fought hard but fell short, finishing on 152 all out as India won by 5 runs in a thrilling last-over finish.

2009: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s bowlers suffocated the Sri Lankan batting order at Lord’s, restricting them to 138/6. Pakistan chased the target comfortably in 18.4 overs to win by 8 wickets.

2010: England vs Australia

England claimed their first ICC global trophy in Barbados, chasing down Australia’s 147/6 with 7 wickets in hand, anchored by Kevin Pietersen and Craig Kieswetter.

2012: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

In a low-scoring encounter in Colombo, the West Indies managed only 137/6 but defended it brilliantly. Marlon Samuels’ explosive hitting helped secure a 36-run victory over the hosts.

2014: Sri Lanka vs India

Sri Lanka chased down India’s 130/4 with relative ease, winning by 6 wickets in Dhaka. Kumar Sangakkara’s composed half-century ensured Sri Lanka ended their final curse.

2016: West Indies vs England

One of the most iconic finishes in history occurred at Eden Gardens. With 19 runs needed off the last over, Carlos Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to secure a 4-wicket victory.

2021: Australia vs New Zealand

In a high-quality final in Dubai, Australia chased down New Zealand’s 172/4 with 8 wickets in hand, as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner played dominant knocks to secure Australia’s maiden title.

2022: England vs Pakistan

England became dual-format champions at the MCG. Sam Curran’s brilliant 3/12 restricted Pakistan to 137/8, and Ben Stokes anchored the chase to win by 5 wickets.

2024: India vs South Africa

India broke their 11-year drought in Barbados. Virat Kohli’s 76 helped India set a target of 177. Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s heroics, India’s bowlers choked the Proteas to win by 7 runs.

2026: India vs New Zealand

In an explosive display in Ahmedabad, India posted a record 255/5 in a T20 World Cup final. New Zealand’s chase never materialized against a disciplined Indian attack, securing India’s third title and a historic home defense.

T20 World Cup Winners Table