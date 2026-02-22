With rain already claiming the Super 8 opener between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo, a chilling question is hovering over the tournament’s hefty broadcast deal as well as on the minds of the fans: What happens if the rain washes out all the Super 8 matches? Even though it is highly unlikely but there are rules in place even if it were to happen.

If every fixture in the Super 8 stage is abandoned without a result, the ICC’s rulebook triggers a ranking-based exit that could see heavyweights like Pakistan and the co-hosts Sri Lanka knocked out without facing a single ball.

The ‘no-win’ tie-breaker

According to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 playing conditions, if teams are tied on points at the end of the Super 8s, the following order of tie-breakers applies:

– Number of wins (In this scenario: All teams would have 0)

– Net run rate (In this scenario: All teams would be 0.000)

– Head-to-Head Result (In this scenario: No matches played)

ALSO READ Why the Morkel brothers are rivals in India-South Africa clash

– Pre-Tournament ICC T20I Rankings (The final decider)

The ICC has confirmed that the standings as of February 6, 2026, will be used to break such a deadlock.

Who advances in such a scenario?

Based on the February 6 rankings, the semi-finalists would be determined by their standing within their respective Super 8 groups:

Group 1 (India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe):

India (Rank 1) and South Africa (Rank 5) would advance to the semi-finals.

The West Indies (Rank 7) and Zimbabwe (Rank 12) would be eliminated.

Group 2 (England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka):

England (Rank 3) and New Zealand (Rank 4) would progress.

Despite their home advantage, Sri Lanka (Rank 8) and Pakistan (Rank 6) would be sent home.

The broadcaster’s nightmare

For JioStar, this scenario represents a total commercial collapse. While India and England advancing ensures high viewership for the semi-finals, the loss of 12 high-stakes Super 8 matches represents an advertising inventory void of nearly ₹1,800 crore.

Having said that, such a scenario is highly unlikely. But is only to point out that the ICC has a rule to go ahead with the tournament even if such a scenario were to happen.