In 364 days, fancied rivals India and New Zealand face each other in yet another final of an ICC tournament. Both teams have defeated heavyweights England and South Africa in the semi-finals, respectively. Now, it’s time for the big final where the Kiwis will strive hard to win their maiden T20I title while India chase history, to become the first-ever team to lay hands on the glittering trophy for the third time. Ankit Pattnaik comes up with some interesting stats and trivia ahead of the final.

Head-to-head in T20 WCs: NZ leads 3-0 against India with wins in 2007, 2016 and 2021.

Overall: Played: 30, Won by IND: 18 (2 super over wins), Won by NZ: 11, Tied: 1

In Knock Outs (KOs): NZ has the upper hand again, with wins in ICC KnockOut final, 2000 and WTC final, 2021.

Recent history: India bounced back in KOs with twin victories in the 2023 CWC SF and the 2025CT final. NZ also were defeated once each by India in the group stage clash of the respective ICC events.

India chasing history: Having created history by becoming the first-ever team to reach fourth consecutive ICC tournament finals: CWC23, T20WC24, CT25 and T20WC26. Led by Suryakumar Yadav (SkY), India is the third team after Pakistan (2007 & 2009) and Sri Lanka (2012 & 2014) to make back-to-back finals.

Key players:

Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya & Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra & Mitchell Santner (NZ)

X-factor(s):

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan & Axar Patel (IND). Kuldeep Yadav can be the biggest bet if he replaces off-colour Varun Chakaravarthy.

Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips & Cole McConchie (NZ).

Leading run-scorer: Skipper SkY tops the list with 526 runs in 13 matches in the IND-NZ rivalry.

Leading wicket-taker: Captain Mitchell Santner leads the chart with 26 wickets in as many matches.

Leading run-scorer in T20WC26 (for IND): Ishan Kishan – 263 in 7 inns. @ 189.21 SR (top knock: 77 off 41 vs PAK)

Leading run-scorer in T20WC26 (for NZ): Finn Allen – 289 in 7 inns. @ 203.52 SR (top knock: 100* off 33 vs RSA. This is the fastest-ever ton in T20WC history.)

Leading wicket-taker in T20WC26 (for IND): Varun Chakaravarthy – 13 in 8 matches @ 8.86 ECO (best spell: 3/7 vs NAM)

Leading wicket-taker in T20WC26 (for NZ): Rachin Ravindra – 11 in 8 matches @ 6.88 ECO (best spell: 4/27 vs SL)

ROAD TO THE FINAL:

India (7 wins, 1 loss)

Won by 29 runs vs USA, Won by 93 runs vs NAM, Won by 61 runs vs PAK, Won by 17 runs vs NET, Lost by 76 runs vs RSA, Won by 72 runs vs ZIM, Won by 5 wickets vs WI, Won by 7 runs vs ENG (SF)

New Zealand (5 wins, 2 losses, 1 NR)

Won by 5 wickets vs AFG, Won by 10 wickets vs UAE, Lost by 7 wickets vs RSA, Won by 8 wickets vs CAN, No Result vs PAK, Won by 61 runs vs SL, Lost by 4 wickets vs ENG, Won by 9 wickets vs RSA (SF)

Best performance: India (winners in 2007 & 2024), New Zealand (runners-up in 2021).

TRIVIA: