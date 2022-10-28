T20 World Cup: Fake Mr Bean causes war of words on social media between Pakistan, Zimbabwe

The T20 world cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has become a heated topic on Twitter.

The move comes after a micro blogging user ‘Ngugi Chasura’ on Tuesday replied to a social media post made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)saying, “As Zimbabweans we won’t forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you.”

On Thursday, Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail biting match at Perth Stadium. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa congratulated the Zimbabwe cricket team for its victory against Pakistan.

In his congratulatory message, Mnangagwa also took a jibe at Pakistan’s comedian Asif Muhammad. Muhammad, is a doppelganger of Mr Bean, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. Actually, actor Rowan Atkinson plays the part of Mr Bean.

In a tweet, the President wrote, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean.”

Responding to Zimbabwe President’s tweet, Pakistani Prime Minister said, “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back. Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today.”

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag reacted to Zimbabwe president’s tweet and said, “Hahahaha… Mr President bhi mast khel gaye. Padosi ki Dukhti Rag.”

This was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches after the 4-wicket loss to India in another thrilling contest.

For Pakistan, Shan Masood was the top scorer while Pakistani-born Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza was declared the ‘player of the match’ for his brilliant bowling performance.