As India and New Zealand battle for the 2026 crown tonight, the end of the match will also coincide with the start of a new two-year cycle. The 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be a landmark event, bringing the tournament to the Southern Hemisphere for a massive co-hosted spectacle by Australia and New Zealand.

Here is the ready reckoner for what will be the 11th edition of the global showpiece.

T20 World Cup 2028: Dates, venues and hosts

The 2028 edition will be held from October 21 to November 19, 2028. This marks the second time Australia will host (after 2022) and a historic first for New Zealand.

The tournament will leverage some of the most iconic sporting stadiums in the world. While the final venue list is being finalised by Dame Therese Walsh (newly appointed Tournament Chair), the following stadiums are expected to headline the 55-match schedule:

Australia: MCG (Melbourne), SCG (Sydney), Adelaide Oval, and the Optus Stadium (Perth).

New Zealand: Eden Park (Auckland), Sky Stadium (Wellington), and Hagley Oval (Christchurch).

The 20-team grid: Who has qualified?

The ICC will maintain the 20-team format introduced in 2024. As of the conclusion of the 2026 Super 8s, 12 teams have already secured their boarding passes:

Qualification route Teams confirmed Co-Hosts Australia, New Zealand 2026 Super 8 Finishers India, England, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe ICC T20I Rankings (March 9, 2026 Cut-off) Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland

The Road for the Rest

The remaining eight spots will be decided through a gruelling regional qualification process beginning in mid-2026. Sub-regional qualifiers in the Americas (Cayman Islands) and Europe are already on the calendar, ensuring that Associate nations have a clear pathway to the big stage.

T20 World Cup 2028 format

The format will be the same as 2026, four groups of five, leading into a Super 8 stage and knockout semi-finals. Defending champions (Either India or New Zealand, will be decided tonight!) will head to the 2028 edition as the team to beat.

New Zealand will be looking to leverage home advantage to win the tournament, having been a consistent ‘top four’ finisher for a decade.