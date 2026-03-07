Jay Shah, the ICC Chair, claimed in an X post on March 6 that the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, held on March 5, recorded a peak concurrent viewership of 65.1 million, the highest ever for any sporting event in the world. 

This viewership record broke the previous one, held by, well yet another cricketing event, the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand that took place in 2025. 

Now, all the eyes are on the India vs New Zealand final, to be held on March 8 (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as to whether it will break the record of the semi-final or not.

In the last three years, the landscape of live streaming has shifted dramatically. The explosion of digital-first platforms, led by India’s aggressive mobile-streaming strategy, has turned cricket into the undisputed heavyweight of concurrent digital engagement.

The New Benchmark: Cricket’s Digital Dominance

The India vs England Semi-Final shattered all global records on March 5, 2026, peaking at 65.2 million concurrent viewers on JioHotstar. This isn’t just a record for cricket; it is the highest peak concurrency ever documented for any live event worldwide.

The Top 10: Peak Concurrent Digital Viewership

RankEventMatchupOfficial PeakPlatform / Source
1T20 World Cup 2026 (SF)India vs England65.2 MillionJioHotstar (Jay Shah, ICC)
2Champions Trophy 2025 (F)India vs New Zealand61.0 MillionJioHotstar (Official Claim)
3T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8)India vs West Indies60.5 MillionJioHotstar (Official Claim)
4World Cup 2023 (F)India vs Australia59.0 MillionDisney+ Hotstar
5World Cup 2023 (SF)India vs New Zealand53.0 MillionDisney+ Hotstar
6T20 World Cup 2024 (F)India vs South Africa53.0 MillionDisney+ Hotstar
7World Cup 2023 (League)India vs South Africa44.0 MillionDisney+ Hotstar
8World Cup 2023 (League)India vs New Zealand43.0 MillionDisney+ Hotstar
9IPL 2023 FinalCSK vs GT32.1 MillionJioCinema
10FIFA World Cup 2022 (F)Argentina vs France32.0 MillionJioCinema (India Peak)

Note: Data reflects official platform claims (JioHotstar/Disney+ Hotstar) for single-platform digital peaks.

Will the IND vs NZ Final Shatter Records?

Given the tournament’s momentum—which has already crossed 500 million total viewers—and the high stakes of a World Cup Final involving the host nation, experts anticipate that the 70 million mark is a distinct possibility.