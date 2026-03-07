Jay Shah, the ICC Chair, claimed in an X post on March 6 that the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, held on March 5, recorded a peak concurrent viewership of 65.1 million, the highest ever for any sporting event in the world.

This viewership record broke the previous one, held by, well yet another cricketing event, the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand that took place in 2025.

Second semi-final of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 has shattered the world record for digital viewership. The match between @BCCI and @EnglandCricket registered a peak digital concurrency of 65.2 million viewers @JioHotstar which is the highest for any live event across the world.… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 6, 2026

Now, all the eyes are on the India vs New Zealand final, to be held on March 8 (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as to whether it will break the record of the semi-final or not.

ALSO READ Varun Chakaravarthy to Lungi Ngidi: Top 5 wicket takers of T20 World Cup 202

In the last three years, the landscape of live streaming has shifted dramatically. The explosion of digital-first platforms, led by India’s aggressive mobile-streaming strategy, has turned cricket into the undisputed heavyweight of concurrent digital engagement.

The New Benchmark: Cricket’s Digital Dominance

The India vs England Semi-Final shattered all global records on March 5, 2026, peaking at 65.2 million concurrent viewers on JioHotstar. This isn’t just a record for cricket; it is the highest peak concurrency ever documented for any live event worldwide.

History, streamed.



JioHotstar has set a new global benchmark in live streaming, recording 65.2 million peak concurrent viewers and 619 million views during the India vs England semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026—making it the most streamed live event in the world. pic.twitter.com/s7iLwPrUqJ — JioStar (@JioStar) March 7, 2026

The Top 10: Peak Concurrent Digital Viewership

Rank Event Matchup Official Peak Platform / Source 1 T20 World Cup 2026 (SF) India vs England 65.2 Million JioHotstar (Jay Shah, ICC) 2 Champions Trophy 2025 (F) India vs New Zealand 61.0 Million JioHotstar (Official Claim) 3 T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8) India vs West Indies 60.5 Million JioHotstar (Official Claim) 4 World Cup 2023 (F) India vs Australia 59.0 Million Disney+ Hotstar 5 World Cup 2023 (SF) India vs New Zealand 53.0 Million Disney+ Hotstar 6 T20 World Cup 2024 (F) India vs South Africa 53.0 Million Disney+ Hotstar 7 World Cup 2023 (League) India vs South Africa 44.0 Million Disney+ Hotstar 8 World Cup 2023 (League) India vs New Zealand 43.0 Million Disney+ Hotstar 9 IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT 32.1 Million JioCinema 10 FIFA World Cup 2022 (F) Argentina vs France 32.0 Million JioCinema (India Peak)

Note: Data reflects official platform claims (JioHotstar/Disney+ Hotstar) for single-platform digital peaks.

Will the IND vs NZ Final Shatter Records?

Given the tournament’s momentum—which has already crossed 500 million total viewers—and the high stakes of a World Cup Final involving the host nation, experts anticipate that the 70 million mark is a distinct possibility.