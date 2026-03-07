The 2026 T20 World Cup has been defined by fearless batting and high-scoring encounters. Openers and middle-order anchors alike have stepped up with impactful performances, helping their teams stay competitive throughout the tournament.

Whether it was Sahibzada Farhan who hit two centuries to break Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a season or Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett who had an average of 277 even after featuring in six matches, these batters were simply sensational. As the competition progressed, these five players separated themselves from the rest with remarkable consistency and big scores. And what England’s Jacob Bethell and New Zealand’s Fin Allen did in semi-final was simply out of the world.

Table- Top 5 run-scorers of T20 World Cup 2026 [March 7, 2026]

Rank Player Team Matches Runs Highest Score 1 Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 7 383 100* 2 Brian Bennett Zimbabwe 6 292 97* 3 Finn Allen New Zealand 8 289 100* 4 Aiden Markram South Africa 8 286 86* 5 Jacob Bethell England 8 280 105

Sahibzada Farhan

The Pakistan opener has been the standout batter of the tournament. His aggressive starts and the two centuries he scored in a single edition of the World Cup are no mean feats by any standard. Farhan even broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Brian Bennett

Bennett was Zimbabwe’s batting pillar throughout the tournament. His ability to combine aggression with stability helped him consistently pile up runs. His grittiest innings though, came against India when he compiled together 97 runs and nearly reached a hundred.

Finn Allen

Allen’s fearless power-hitting has made him one of the most entertaining batters of the tournament. His explosive innings at the top against South Africa in the semi-final changed the game in a blitz. He scored the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history, reaching the milestone in only 33 balls. He would be India’s primary threat in the final.

Aiden Markram

South Africa’s captain has delivered several composed innings under pressure but none better than the one against the West Indies where he single-handedly won the game. Markram’s consistency in the middle overs kept his side competitive in key matches.

Jacob Bethell

England’s young talent has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the World Cup. His fearless stroke play and impressive century against India in the semi-final highlight his growing reputation on the global stage.