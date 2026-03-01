The T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its business end as the four semi-finalists were officially confirmed following India’s high-stakes victory over the West Indies at Eden Gardens. Co-hosts India, a dominant South Africa, two-time champions England, and a resilient New Zealand have emerged as the last teams standing in a tournament defined by power-hitting and tactical masterclasses. As the action shifts from the Super 8s to the knockouts, the Men in Blue find themselves just two steps away from a historic third title. And also becoming the first team to defend their title in T20 World Cup.

The Knockout Roadmap: Path to the Semi-Finals

The semi-finalists arrived here through a grueling round-robin format in the Super 8s. England dominated Group 2 with a flawless 3-0 run, while New Zealand edged out Pakistan on Net Run Rate (NRR) in a dramatic final-day finish. In Group 1, South Africa remained unbeaten, while India secured their spot by defeating the West Indies in what was effectively a virtual quarter-final.

T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final Schedule & Venues

Match Fixture Date Time (IST) Venue Semi-Final 1 South Africa (G1 Winner) vs New Zealand (G2 Runner-up) March 4, Wed 7:00 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata Semi-Final 2 England (G2 Winner) vs India (G1 Runner-up) March 5, Thu 7:00 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai The Final Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 March 8, Sun 7:00 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Semi-Final Qualification Standings