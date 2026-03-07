From mystery spin to express pace, this T20 World Cup 2026 has been about bowlers making their presence felt even as the ball has flown across the ground in most of the encounters. However, the leading wicket-takers, be it India’s Varun Chakaravarthy or USA’ Shadley van Schalkwyk, bowlers have showcased different styles while maintaining remarkable consistency across matches.

Table- Top 5 Wicket-Takers – T20 World Cup 2026

Rank Player Team Matches Wickets Best Figures 1 Varun Chakaravarthy India 8 13 4/28 2 Adil Rashid England 8 13 3/22 3 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 6 13 4/19 4 Shadley van Schalkwyk USA 4 13 4/25 5 Lungi Ngidi South Africa 7 12 4/24

Varun Chakaravarthy- 13 Wickets

India’s mystery spinner has been extremely effective in the middle overs. Barring his two rough outings against South Africa and England, Chakaravarthy’s variations and accuracy have helped him consistently pick up key wickets. He has claimed 13 of them and with the final yet to take place, can surely becoming the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, going past the likes of Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Adil Rashid- 13 Wickets

The experienced leg-spinner from England continued to deliver for the Three Lions in global tournaments. Rashid’s ability to break partnerships made him a vital weapon. He displayed that in the game against India too, getting the wicket of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav with a beautiful leg break.

Blessing Muzarabani- 13 Wickets

Zimbabwe’s pace spearhead Blessing Muzarabani used bounce and movement to trouble batters big time. His wicket-taking spells, especially the one against Australia where he finished with career best 4/19 was crucial for his team throughout the tournament. That spell essentially gave Zimbabwe their first-ever Super 8 moment.

Shadley van Schalkwyk- 13 Wickets

Van Schalkwyk from the USA emerged as one of the surprise performers of the tournament. His disciplined bowling helped the USA challenge stronger teams. But his best performance came in the very first game where he bamboozled the Indian top-order, remains one of the highlights of the tournament.

Lungi Ngidi- 12 Wickets

If an bowler can call that it was their tournament, it would have to be Lungi Ngidi. The way he choked the Indian batting line up with change in pace and control in the death overs was just magical. However, the one game where he was needed to deliver, the pacer could not and hence his team could not finish in the final two.