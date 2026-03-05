It will be a spectacle like no other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the world’s largest cricket venue hosts the T20 World Cup Final on Sunday, March 8. With a capacity of 1,32,000, Ahmedabad is set to become the epicentre of the sporting world.

The Final Ticket hunt: How to secure your seat for T20 World Cup final

Official ticket sales via BookMyShow and the ICC portal have been under immense pressure. Most categories are currently listed as ‘Sold Out’ but hope remains for those without a pass.

Historically, a small percentage of tickets are released 24 to 48 hours before the final. The same trend was observed even for the T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. Tickets for the final start at Rs 3,000 for the upper tiers, while premium hospitality and club lounge seats are fetching upwards of Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

Fans are advised to keep the official BookMyShow page refreshed from 12:00 PM to 08:00 PM. Avoid third-party resellers to stay safe from scams.

Hotels where fans can stay

Accommodation in Ahmedabad has seen a massive surge.

Luxury hotels like ITC Narmada and Taj Skyline are reporting nearly 100% occupancy. Rates are currently hovering between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1,00,000 per night for match-day eve.

For more realistic rates (Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000), look for stays in Gandhinagar or the Prahlad Nagar area. While further away, they are easily accessible via the Ahmedabad Metro and offer a quieter escape from the match-day frenzy.

Transit: The Metro is your best friend

Ahmedabad’s traffic is expected to be heavy, particularly near the Motera Cross Roads and the Sabarmati riverfront.

Use the Ahmedabad Metro (Red Line). Alight at the Motera Stadium Metro Station, which is specifically designed to handle the massive stadium crowds.

Airport to City: Use Metro Line 3 or pre-booked app-based cabs. Be warned: Uber/Ola “peak pricing” will be in full effect.

Strict entry rules & protocols

The Narendra Modi Stadium maintains some of the strictest security protocols in the country.

Gates Open: 4:00 PM (Start Time: 7:00 PM IST). Arrive at least 3 hours early to clear the multiple security cordons.

Prohibited Items: Power banks, bags (including small slings), water bottles, and umbrellas are strictly banned. Only your phone and wallet will be allowed past the final gate.

Digital Tickets: Download your M-ticket for offline use. With 1.3 lakh people in one spot, mobile data will be non-existent once you are near the stadium gates.

Match-Day Quick Guide: The Final