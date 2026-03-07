As India prepares for the marquee clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the form of opener Abhishek Sharma and lead spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has become a significant talking point. With the pressure of a World Cup final, the team management is weighing whether to stick with their established lineup or inject fresh personnel to address recent vulnerabilities.

The Batting Dilemma: Kaif Calls for a Change

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been vocal about the need to refresh the batting order, specifically suggesting a break for the struggling Abhishek Sharma.

“India can give Abhishek Sharma a break,” Kaif stated. “He has played a lot of matches now. There is no harm in making changes in the shortest format.” Drawing a comparison to the West Indies’ tactical move to replace an out-of-form Brandon King with Roston Chase in a crucial match, Kaif emphasized the importance of backing players in form.

“When you look in the dugout to see who can replace Abhishek Sharma, you see Rinku Singh sitting there. So, bring him in,” Kaif argued. While acknowledging Abhishek’s potential, he noted that the opener is still “quite new to ICC events,” and that the team should not hesitate to bring in an “established player” like Rinku, who has been a consistent performer across formats.

The Spin Paradox: Kuldeep vs. Varun

The bowling department faces an equally difficult decision. Varun Chakaravarthy, despite being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, has struggled during the Super 8 stage, including a difficult outing against England where he conceded 64 runs in four overs.

Former spinner R. Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, offered perspective: “I still don’t think Varun bowled that badly, but I don’t understand why he continues bowling around the stumps to left-handers.” Ashwin emphasized the need for tactical discipline, noting, “When you know the conditions are against you and the batsmen are striking well, you need to know when to attack and when to defend.”

With Ahmedabad expected to offer a batting-friendly surface, India is seriously weighing the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav. Unlike Varun, whose recent struggles have seen him being treated like a “medium-pacer” by opposition batters, Kuldeep offers a serious threat in the middle overs. With his ability to spin the ball both ways and provide unique variations, the team management is considering him as the “X-factor” to neutralise a New Zealand side that has shown a preference for hitting through the line.

It is also about the left-right combination. Kuldeep will any day be a better bet to Kiwi batters if the pitch has any help at all. Moreover, in the match against South Africa, Chakravarthy struggled big time at Ahmedabad. Thus, it could actually be blessing in disguise for India to play in Ahmedabad again and bring in Kuldeep to the playing 11.