T20 World Cup 2022: Men In Blue to get brand new jerseys!

Just a day after announcing the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media on Thursday to inform us that the Men in Blue will now wear a new jersey during the mega event to be held in Australia from October 22, 2022.

Earlier too, the Indian cricket board had announced a new jersey for the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2021. This year too, Rohit Sharma’s men will be wearing new jerseys. Fans are waiting for the new jersey with a lot of anticipation since the announcement by the board. The board and its official kit partner MPL Sports have ordered the new jerseys already.

In the meantime, Team India will play Australia in the T20I series starting from September 20, 2022, in Mohali. Some members of the team are expected to be in Mumbai on September 18, 2022, for the official launch of the new jersey. The jersey is expected to be launched at or after 8 pm at the event.

Earlier on Monday, the selection committee of the board announced the squad for the T20 World Cup as also for the T20Is against Australia and South Africa to be hosted by India. Importantly, both Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have been included in the national squad for the world cup, after both players recovered their fitness. While Bumrah had been suffering from a back injury, Harsha was having a side strain. Both underwent an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). India will start its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022.

According to reports, the committee did not pick Shami directly for the T20 World Cup as he did not play any cricket since India’s last series against England. The upcoming T20Is will also be given the opportunity for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to check the rhythm of Shami and also how he bowls during death overs.