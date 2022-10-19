T20 World Cup 2022: India vs New Zealand warm-up match – When and where to watch; Check pitch and weather report

Team India is all set to face New Zealand in their last warm-up match in Brisbane on October 19, 2022. They have so far played three warm-up matches so far winning two of them. While they won against Western Australia, they won the other match against Australia. This is the last match that the team will play, before they play Pakistan in the all-important match on October 23, 2022.

On the other hand, the Kiwis have played just one warm-up match against South Africa so far. They lost it by nine wickets. Facing India, Kane Williamson’s team will look to gain momentum before taking on the Aussies on October 22, 2022, which will also be the first match of the super 12 round. The final of the tournament will be played on November 13, 2022. While a total of 16 teams are playing the tournament, it will see a total of 45 matches during the tournament.

Venue of India-New Zealand match

The match between India and New Zealand will be played in Brisbane’s Gabba.

When will the match start?

While the match will start at 1:30 pm(IST), the toss will be at 1 pm.

Where can fans watch the match?

Cricket fans across the world can watch the match on Star Sports Network. They can also watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform. Apart from these, fans can also track the scorecard on different news and sports websites.

Pitch report and weather

The wicket is flat here and is good for batting. Even as it is expected to train in the afternoon (Australia time), the weather is expected to clear by the evening, cricketaddictor.com said.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne