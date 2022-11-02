T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs BAN: Here’s when and where you can catch the live action, more details here

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction – ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India is set to face Bangladesh today for the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval, Australia. India had lost their top position in the last match against South Africa and are at the no. 2 in the points table. This match is going to be tough for India as Bangladesh will also play to make their position on number 2 in the points table. If Bangladesh defeats India, they will come at number 2 in the points table. This is going to be interesting to watch who will win the match.

IND vs BAN: When and Where to watch

The highly anticipated match encounter between India and Bangladesh will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for Indian viewers.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

According to cricketaddictor, the India team will probably have Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arashdeep Singh. Bangladesh, on the other hand, may have Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

IND vs BAN: Match Schedule

Match Date: Nov 2, 2022

Venue – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Time: 1. 30 PM