T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand vs Pakistan: Weather Report, Probable XI – All you need to know

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final: Pakistan is ready to take on New Zealand today in the first semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

Pakistan or New Zealand – Who has a better chance of winning?

In the Super 12, New Zealand was part of group 1 and bagged the top spot in the points table with 7 points. Out of 5 games, New Zealand won 3 games, lost 1 and the remaining one was abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Pakistan was a part of group 2 and made its 2nd spot in the points table with 6 points which also led them to the semi-final. Pakistan has won 3 games out of 5 and lost 2 matches.

Also Read| T20 World Cup 2022: England beat Sri Lanka to enter semifinals, Australia knocked out

Comparing the matches played by both teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan has won 17 games while New Zealand has won 11 out of 28 matches in T20. Pakistan is leading New Zealand by winning 4 matches out of 6.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 1st semi final: Weather update

The good news is there is less chance of rainfall and the temperature, according to cricketadddictor, is expected to be around 21°C during the day with 51% humidity.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 1st semi final: When and where to watch?

The match will start at 1.30 PM IST and the toss between both teams will reportedly take place at 1 PM IST. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Playing XI from New Zealand:

The team may include Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi,Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson.

Probable Playing XI from Pakistan:



Pakistan team may include Babar Azam (Captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf.