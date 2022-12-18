T20 Cricket World Cup for Blind: India create history by winning title for 3rd consecutive time, defeat Bangladesh in final

Bringing in cheer for millions of cricket fans in India, India beat Bangladesh by 120 runs to win their third successful T20 World Cup for the blind in Chennai on Saturday. The two main highlights of India’s victory were centuries by Sunil Ramesh and skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy. The hosts remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Earlier, Reddy won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers Ramesh and D Venkateswara Rao could not provide the expected start for India as the latter was removed by Salman in just the fourth over, when the visitors were at 28 runs on board. India soon lost the wicket of Lalit Meena, putting the hosts in trouble at 29/2.

However, Bangladesh joy was short lived as Ramesh and Reddy decided to go after the bowlers from there on, putting on a 248 run partnership for the third wicket. While this was Ramesh’s third century (136 runs off 63 balls) in the tournament, Reddy (100 runs of 50 balls) reached the landmark in the last over of India’s innings. While Ramesh’s innings consisted of 24 boundaries and a huge six, Reddy scored 18 boundaries for his side.

Chasing a mammoth total of 278 runs to win, Bangladesh lost their opener and skipper Mohamed Ashiqur Rahman in just the ninth over. The Indian bowlers were bowling at tight line and length, putting pressure on the Bangladesh batsmen, as the required run rates continued to increase.

Trying to resurrect the Bangladeshi innings, Salman (77 runs off 65 balls), who scored a valiant half century for his team, put on 42 runs with Abid for the second wicket and then a 48 run partnership with Arif Ullah. While Abid contributed 18 runs, Ullah scored 22 runs, before Bangladesh managed to score just 157/3 in the allotted 20 overs.

Salman was also the highest run scorer of the tournament with 425 runs in seven innings. India had earlier beaten South Africa by 207 runs in Bengaluru to reach the final of the T20 World Cup.