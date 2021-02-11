T Natarajan released from Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy squad on BCCI request for India vs England ODI series

India vs England ODI series: Natarajan had become the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the tour of Australia.
India vs England ODI series : Natarajan played in the series-clinching Brisbane Test after making his maiden T20I and ODI appearances earlier on the tour. (PTI Photo/File)
India’s newest pace sensation T Natarajan has been released from the Tamil Nadu squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy ODI competition as the BCCI wants him to stay fresh for the limited-overs series against England next month, a top TNCA official said on Thursday.
“The BCCI and the Indian team management wanted Natarajan to be fresh for the white ball leg of the series against England. Keeping the Indian team’s interests in mind we said yes,” Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy told PTI.