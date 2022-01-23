Syed Modi International Tournament: PV Sindhu clinches women’s singles title

Sindhu bagged the title after beating fellow Indian Malvika Bansod 21-13 21-16 in the final.

Syed Modi International Tournament 2022: Ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu clinched the Syed Modi International women’s singles title in Lucknow on Sunday.

Playing in the Covid-struck Lucknow’s Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Sindhu overcame her opponent in just 35 minutes.

This is the former world champion’s second Syed Modi title after having won the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in 2017.

Before the women’s singles final, seventh seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto bagged the mixed doubles title by beating fellow Indians T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada in straight set.

Bhatnagar and Crasto ended the 21-16 21-12 game by beating the unseeded opponents in 29 minutes.

Earlier, the men’s singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a ‘No Match’ after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19.