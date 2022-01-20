Syed Modi International 300 Tournament: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals

Syed Modi International 300 tournament: In the quarterfinals Sindhu will take on Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong whom she lost to at the Indian Open Super 500 semifinal last week. Prannoy will clash with France’s Arnaud Merkle for a spot in the semis.

Syed Modi International 300 Tournament second round: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cantered into the singles quarterfinals of the Syed Modi International 300 Tournament in Lucknow. In the second-round match, Sindhu took just 33 minutes to beat American Lauren La 21-16, 21-13.

Meanwhile, fifth seed HS Prannoy had to toil hard against fellow compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to secure a berth in the semis. Prannoy dug deep to beat Rajawat 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 at Lucknow’s Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

In the quarterfinals Sindhu will take on Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong whom she lost to at the Indian Open Super 500 semifinal last week. Prannoy will clash with France’s Arnaud Merkle for a spot in the semis.

The Syed Modi International 300 tournament is being held amidst strict Covid-19 protocols this year. The players and officials are required to undertake RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test daily to ensure a safe bio-bubble for the tournament to progress smoothly.

The 2022 edition of the marquee badminton tournament is being sponsored by companies like Adani Group, Dream 11 and Balrampur Chini Mills. Navneet Sehgal, IAS and president of UP Badminton Association appreciated the patronage of big corporate names to the tournament, and added, “The sport has suffered immensely due to COVID19 and thankfully, things are improving and players are getting an opportunity to play. We are ensuring a safe and protected environment for them to play. Uttar Pradesh is growing as a hub of sports and now that the state has adopted badminton and wrestling there is a long way to go.”

Sports engagement platform Dream11’s chief policy officer Dream Sports and head of Dream Sports Foundation, Kiran Vivekananda said on the sidelines of the tournament that the association with Syed Modi International Tournament is a part of the company’s endeavour to support the growth and development of sports in the state.