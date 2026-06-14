Swiss voters cast their final ballots on Sunday in a nationwide referendum backed by the country’s leading right-wing party that seeks to cap Switzerland’s population at 10 million. According to news agency AP, early projections suggested the proposal was headed for defeat, with a majority of voters appearing reluctant to support the measure.

The proposal, called the “Sustainability Initiative”, was introduced by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which has long advocated tighter immigration controls.

Switzerland’s population has risen from about 7.3 million in 2002 to 9.1 million at the end of 2025. The SVP argued that continued population growth was putting pressure on housing, public transport, hospitals, social services and the environment.

How would the population cap have worked?

The initiative sought to keep Switzerland’s permanent resident population below 10 million until 2050.

If the population crossed 9.5 million before then, the government and Parliament would have been required to introduce measures to slow its growth. These could have included restrictions on asylum, family reunification and residence permits.

The government would also have had to seek exemptions or safeguard clauses in international agreements that encouraged migration. If the population exceeded 10 million, Switzerland would ultimately have been required to terminate such agreements, including its free-movement pact with the European Union.

Ending the free-movement agreement could also have affected several other economic agreements between Switzerland and the EU.

Why did opponents object?

The Swiss government, Parliament, business groups and several political parties opposed the proposal.

Companies warned that tighter migration restrictions would make it harder to recruit workers. Swiss hospitals, care homes, tourism businesses and industries such as pharmaceuticals and technology depend heavily on workers from other European countries.

Business leaders also feared that ending free movement could weaken Switzerland’s access to the EU’s single market. The EU is the country’s largest trading partner.

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Supporters maintained that the cap was necessary to protect Switzerland’s infrastructure, natural resources and quality of life. Opponents, however, described it as a “chaos initiative” that could create labour shortages, damage economic growth and isolate the country from Europe.

Early indications suggest that concerns about jobs, healthcare staffing and Switzerland’s relationship with the EU outweighed public unease over rising immigration.