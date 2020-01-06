This 19-year-old girl from Bihar is rugby’s ‘international young player of year’

Sweety Kumari hails from Nawada village in Barh tehsil of Patna. (Photo/IE)

Rugby international young player of year award: Not many in her village would have heard about rugby, but Sweety Kumari, who hails from Nawada village in Barh tehsil of Patna, has earned international accolades in the sport. Sweety, 19, was recently adjudged as the “international young player of the year” by a reputed women’s rugby website – Scrumqueens.

Sweety Kumari’s stunning rise from a humble background to becoming one of the fastest in rugby players is a perfect script for a Bollywood blockbuster.

Speed, the foremost necessity in a gruelling sport like rugby, was god gifted, says Sweety. She followed her elder brother into athletics and competed for her government school at district and state levels before being spotted by a rugby coach.

Sweety’s life changed forever thereafter.

“Pass behind, run in front was all I understood initially at a junior pre-camp. Then American coach Mike Fryday taught me to run wide on the flanks and not get caught by defenders. I’m also very smart and use my mind effectively. The speed is a God gift, I only train hard on the rhythm of running and stepping in and out at full speed,” she told The Indian Express.

The 5ft-4 girl, who is the fifth among her seven siblings, is enjoying all the stardom she has gained in short span of time, but she also knows that this is just the beginning.

“Of course, my real challenge will be outside Asia,” Sweety, who now has quit watching Bollywood movies for videos of American Sevens stars Perry Baker and Carlin Isles, said.