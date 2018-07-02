Sweden vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Sweden will take on Switzerland in the round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia on Tuesday.

Sweden vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Sweden will take on Switzerland in the round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia on Tuesday. Switzerland have lost only one of their last 25 matches with their last defeat coming in October 2017. The Swiss will qualify for the quarter-finals if they can overcome the Swedish challenge. However, looking at the head to head stats between two nations, it won’t be an easy task. In the last 28 games, Switzerland have won 11 while Sweden have won 10. The remaining seven have ended in a draw.

Sweden looks to emulate the success of 1958, where they were the runner-ups and also the favourites to lift the trophy. In 1994 also the Swedes had finished third. They defeated France and drew with the Netherlands in their qualifying matches, before navigating past Italy in the playoffs. In the current tournament, Swedes topped the group which included the reigning world champions Germany. The defence will once again be Sweden’s strength and a 3-0 victory over Mexico in their last group game shows how dangerous and effective they can be.

When will Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 2nd, 2018

Where will Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA world cup will be held at Saint Petersburg Stadium St. Petersburg.

What time will Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

SWITZERLAND

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig/GER) and Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach/GER)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor/TUR), Nico Elvedi (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Michael Lang (FC Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus/ITA), Jacques-François Moubandje (Toulouse/FRA), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan/ITA), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese/ITA), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City/ENG), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna/ITA), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Denis Zakaria (Borussia M’gladbach/GER) and Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim/GER)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Breel Embolo (Schalke 04/GER), Mario Gavranovic(Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR)

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/FRA)

Defenders: Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/RUS), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United/ENG), Mikael Lustig (Celtic/SCO), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Pontus Jansson (Leeds/ENG), Emil Krafth (Bologna/ITA), Filip Helander (Bologna/ITA), Martin Olsson (Swansea City/ENG)

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull City/ENG), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders/USA), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/GER), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/FRA), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/ITA), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/ITA)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), John Guidetti (Alaves /ESP) Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland Beveren/BEL), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/FRA)