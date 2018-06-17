Sweden vs South Korea LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

South Korea and Sweden will start their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign. (AFP)

Sweden vs South Korea LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: South Korea and Sweden will start their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign. With defending champions Germany being the other team in Group F, both teams are aware that the opening match between them will decide their future in FIFA WC 2018. South Korea will be looking to improve their performance from 4 years ago in Brazil where they failed to advance to the knockout stages. While looking for inspiration they can look back at their exploits back in 2002 World Cup on their home turf.

Sweden enters Russia without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, yet they look a solid unit as they qualified on the back of a strong performance in qualifiers. Sweden qualified after beating Italy. Interestingly, both the teams faced each other for the first time in Olympics 1948 where Sweden won 12-0.

When will Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 18, 2018.

Where will Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 will be held at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

What time will Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 5.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Sweden vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers:Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/FRA)

Defenders:Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/RUS), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United/ENG), Mikael Lustig (Celtic/SCO), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Pontus Jansson (Leeds/ENG), Emil Krafth (Bologna/ITA), Filip Helander (Bologna/ITA), Martin Olsson (Swansea City/ENG)

Midfielders:Sebastian Larsson (Hull City/ENG), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders/USA), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/GER), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/FRA), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/ITA), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/ITA)

Forwards:Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), John Guidetti (Alaves /ESP) Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland Beveren/BEL), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/FRA)

SOUTH KOREA

Goalkeepers:Kim Seung-Gyu (Vissel Kobe, Japan), Kim Jin-Hyeon (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Cho Hyun-Woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders:Kim Young-Gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande/CHN), Jang Hyun-Soo (FC Tokyo/JPN), Jung Seung-Hyun (Sagan Tosu/JPN), Yun Yong-Sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-Suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-Woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-Ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-Han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders:Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City/WAL), Jung Woo-Young (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Ju Se-Jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-Cheol (FC Augsburg/GER), Lee Jae-Sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-Woo (Hellas Verona/ITA), Moon Seon-Min (Incheon United).

Forwards:Kim Shin-Wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)