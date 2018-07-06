Sweden vs England LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Sweden vs England LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden will take on England in the third quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. No matter which side advances, it will be hugely significant as both sides have failed to advance for the semi-finals, for almost 25 years now. Swedes look to emulate the successful run of 1994, where they not only claimed the third spot but also finished as tournament’s leading goal scorers. Andreas Granqvist’s side has bid adieu to several football giants on their way to the quarter-finals. They reached the quarters after beating Switzerland 1-0 in the pre-quarterfinal match.

The “Three Lions” defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. With it, they broke their penalty jinx. This was their fourth attempt at the World Cup finals penalty shootouts. Skipper Harry Kane (6) has scored more than any English player in the history of FIFA World Cup. This is the third meeting between the two sides in FIFA World Cup with first 2 ending in draw.

When will Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 7th, 2018.

Where will Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Sweden vs England, FIFA world cup will be held at Samara Arena, Samara.

What time will Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Sweden vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Sweden vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Sweden vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/FRA)

Defenders: Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/RUS), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United/ENG), Mikael Lustig (Celtic/SCO), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Pontus Jansson (Leeds/ENG), Emil Krafth (Bologna/ITA), Filip Helander (Bologna/ITA), Martin Olsson (Swansea City/ENG)

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull City/ENG), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders/USA), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/GER), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/FRA), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/ITA), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/ITA)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), John Guidetti (Alaves /ESP) Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland Beveren/BEL), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/FRA)

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)