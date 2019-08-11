Suresh Raina undergoes second surgery; says raring to get back in action

Suresh Raina

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who underwent his second knee surgery recently said the decision was tough as he knew the operation would keep him out of action for a couple of months. The southpaw had a niggling knee problem since last season. The 32-year-old will require at least six weeks of rehabilitation to recover. This will effectively rule him out of the domestic season for some time, starting later this month.

“To be honest, a second knee surgery was a tough call to make because I knew it would put me off-action for a few months and I wasn’t ready for it until a few weeks ago when the pain had gotten a bit much and I knew there was only one way out of this,” Raina wrote in a post on his Twitter handle. “I hope I’m up on my feet, on the field and ready to give my best very soon again,” he said further.

Raina has represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals. He last played for India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at Leeds.

Elaborating on his knee injury, the cricketer said, “The issue began way back. It was 2007 when I underwent my maiden knee surgery and later, I was back on the field, giving the game my 100%, all thanks to my trainers & doctors”. “However, a nagging discomfort returned the last couple of years. During the episodes of niggling pain, to avoid any impact on my game, my trainers kept me going and helped me a lot in training my muscles well so that it would take the load off of the knee,” Raina revealed.

Thanking doctors, family and friends he said, “I am out of surgery and healing steadily, for which I thank my doctors, family, friends, and everyone who has wished me good health & speedy recovery.”