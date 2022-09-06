Suresh Raina announces retirement from all formats of cricket: Know more about his journey

Suresh Raina, former India Batter has today announced his retirement from all formats of cricket including IPL and domestic. He made this announcement on his Twitter account by saying ‘It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI , @UPCACricket , @ChennaiIPL , @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities.

His decision will allow him to play tournaments like the Road Safety Series, for which he has already been confirmed, as well as overseas T20 leagues. He will play Road Safety Series starting on September 10.

Earlier in an interview with Dainik Jagran, he quoted that ‘I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh Cricket. I have already taken NOC from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision. He further said ‘I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka, and UAE contacted me but I am yet to take any decision.

In 2020, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket less than an hour after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15. Raina was a part of the world cup 2011 winning team under Dhoni.

Since 2018, Raina had not played any first-class cricket. He played his last IPL in October 2021. Raina was a prominent player of the Chennai Super Kings and represented for 11 seasons between 2008 and 2021. Raina won four titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. He is still considered the top scorer with 5687 runs from 176 matches. He was released by Chennai Super Kings after a player auction where he was not bought by any of the ten franchises.

According to his scorecard, he retires with 6871 runs in 109 first-class matches, 80 runs in 302 list A games, and 8654 runs in 336 T20 matches. His senior domestic career for UP back was started in 2002-2003 and made his international debut in 2005. Overall, he played 225 ODIs, 78 T20s, and 18 Test matches for India. He considers the first Indian Batter to score a century in all three international formats.



