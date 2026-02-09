2026 Super Bowl LX Live: Seattle Seahawks beat New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX at the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara in California on Sunday. In a rematch over a decade in the making, it was Seahawks who came out on top pretty comfortably in the end to deny New England their seventh Super Bowl win. The Seattle side lifted their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl 2026- Records that were shattered

Seattle Seahawks arrived with an offense that has been tearing through the NFC. New England counters with a stingy, black-and-blue defence that has allowed fewer than nine points per game this postseason. But in the Super Bowl tonight, Jason Myers scored a record-shattering five field goals to take 15 points on his own, the most field goals in a single Super Bowl history. M Hollins scored a touchdown and so did Sam Darnold to take the total number of points to 29.

Super Bowl LX- Trump slams Bad Bunny’s half-time show

The spectacle kicked off early with Green Day opening, Charlie Puth on the National Anthem and Bad Bunny took the halftime stage as the first solo Latin male headliner in Super Bowl history. However, Donald Trump was not a happy man as he slammed the half-time show as the worst-ever while also crictising the new kick-off rules.

