2026 Super Bowl LX Live: Seattle Seahawks beat New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX at the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara in California on Sunday. In a rematch over a decade in the making, it was Seahawks who came out on top pretty comfortably in the end to deny New England their seventh Super Bowl win. The Seattle side lifted their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Super Bowl 2026- Records that were shattered
Seattle Seahawks arrived with an offense that has been tearing through the NFC. New England counters with a stingy, black-and-blue defence that has allowed fewer than nine points per game this postseason. But in the Super Bowl tonight, Jason Myers scored a record-shattering five field goals to take 15 points on his own, the most field goals in a single Super Bowl history. M Hollins scored a touchdown and so did Sam Darnold to take the total number of points to 29.
Super Bowl LX- Trump slams Bad Bunny’s half-time show
The spectacle kicked off early with Green Day opening, Charlie Puth on the National Anthem and Bad Bunny took the halftime stage as the first solo Latin male headliner in Super Bowl history. However, Donald Trump was not a happy man as he slammed the half-time show as the worst-ever while also crictising the new kick-off rules.
Here is our coverage recap from Super Bowl 2026 as we tried to track every snap, every touchdown and every hot take and every celebrity moment right for you:
HIGHLIGHTS: Super Bowl LX 2026- Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots
The moment every Seahawk fan dreams of: the Vince Lombardi Trophy is handed over. The NFL’s commissioner passes the silver to the Seahawks’ brass , Jody Allen lifts it high, soaking in the glory.
"It has truly been a magical season… I have to thank all the 12’s," she says, tipping her hat to Seattle’s legendary 12th Man, whose energy helped drive the team to another championship.
Next up, Mike Macdonald, who started as an intern 12 years ago, gets his turn with the trophy. "I had 100% confidence. We have the best team," he says. And judging by the results tonight, he’s absolutely right.
Who would have though that it won't be a quarterback who will bag this! Kenneth Walker runs away with the MVP tonight. In a game where the scoring was hard to come by and the defenses dominated, Walker was the steady force who kept the Seahawks moving. His consistency and clutch plays under pressure made him a natural choice for the award.
Seattle Seahawks win 29-13, their second win. What a performance. They were clinical from the first quarter.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE SCORE: Who all can be the MVPs?
Other than Myers as the obvious choice for his record-shattering five field goals in a single Super Bowl, the other candidates seem like Kennith Walker III and Sam Darnold.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE SCORE: TOUCHDOWN! Seahawks 29–13 Patriots, 2:21 4th Quarter
Drake Maye flips it to Rhamondre Stevenson, who barely hangs on but finds the end zone! The Patriots finally get another score, cutting Seattle's lead to 29–13 with just over two minutes left. After a quiet offensive night, New England breaks through with a gritty finish on the ground.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE SCORE: TOUCHDOWN! Seahawks 29-7 Patriots, 4:27 4th Quarter
Disaster for New England! Maye is hit by Witherspoon, fumbles the ball, and Uchenna Nwosu scoops it up, racing all the way to the end zone!
This sack-fumble touchdown not only adds another score for Seattle but also cements the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl title in franchise history. What a finish= Seattle’s defense turned the game completely around in spectacular fashion!
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE SCORE: FIELD GOAL! Seahawks 22–7 Patriots, 5:35 4th Quarter
Jason Myers drills the 41‑yard field goal, his fifth of the game, and sets a new Super Bowl record for field goals made in a single game! That’s more points than some offenses have managed all night. It’s not flashy, but it’s been incredibly effective for Seattle. Will he be the MVP?
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE SCORE: Even as the match is nearings its climax, Trump slams the half-time SHOW
Just as New England was building momentum, Drake Maye's pass is picked off by Love! The Seahawks corner reads it perfectly, snags the ball and returns it 35 yards, crushing the Patriots’ drive.
What looked like a promising New England push is now completely wiped out, and Seattle’s defense swings the momentum back firmly in their favour.
Drake Maye drops back and finds Mack Hollins on the far side of the end zone for a 35‑yard touchdown- New England finally gets on the board in a big way! What a moment for the Patriots, swinging some life into this game late in the 4th. There could still be some life left in this match.
Sam Darnold finally finds AJ Barner in the far corner of the end zone for a touchdown, giving Seattle their first major scoring play of the night. This is Seattle’s first touchdown of Super Bowl LX, and it pushes their lead to what looks like an almost insurmountable margin at 19-0.
Once again a time out with a few seconds left in the third quarter. Seahawks continue to lead 12-0 and with just a little more than a quarter to play with, is it fair to say that they have the match in their pocket? Only a chance of one touchdown by the way which can change the equation very quickly.
If Seahawks end up winning their second Super Bowl this year, the race to the MVP seems two-sided as of now. First is of course Jason Myers who has scored all the four field goals so far, levelling an all-time Super Bowl record. But not to forget Kennith Walker III's 132 yards from scrimmage (106 rushing and 26 receiving), second most by a Seahawk. But when Mashawn Lynch had 133 scrimmage yards, they had lost the Super Bowl. Can today Walker's efforts come in a winning cause?
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Quite a few missed opportunites
Seahawks' Sam Darnold has missed a few throws in this Super Bowl. However, not to forget New England Patriots' Drake Maye has also missed his chances, perhaps one of his worst misses all night in this quarter. He now stands at 6-for-14 for 48 yards, 92 short of Darnold's total passing.
It's Jason Myers again with a field goal! Super Bowl history with 4/4. He accounts for all of his team's points at the moment.
The Patriots face a big 3rd & 9, but Darnold’s pass to Kupp falls incomplete under heavy pressure and a timely blitz. Seattle’s defense stands firm, forcing New England into another punt.
Myers comes on and drills a 41-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, extending Seattle’s lead to 12-0.
The Patriots are now in a position where they need to take risks to get back into the game- it’s not too early to start opening up the playbook.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Seahawks 9-0 Patriots, 14:20 3rd Quarter
On 1st down, Maye tries a pass to Douglas on the near sideline but it falls incomplete. On the next play Stevenson finds a small opening and picks up 8 tough yards, moving the ball and setting up 3rd & 2, a manageable situation as New England looks to sustain this drive and get on the scoreboard.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: More about Bad Bunny's performance later as the focus shifts back on the sporting action
Meanwhile, the quarter three is underway at Super Bowl LX.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Bad Bunny sings 'DTMF'
It is pertinent to note that that Bad Bunny's 'Debi tirar mas fotos' or simply DTMF won the Grammy for the Album of the Year at the 2026 awards. It was released on January 5, 2025 and dominated all the charts for over an year.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Bad Bunny's message to the fans
"You are listening to the music from Puerto Rico from the neighbourhoods, from the slums," Bad Bunny said in a message to his fans. He added, "The reason I'm here is because I never stopped believing in myself."
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: What's the opening track about?
Bad Bunny's Titi Me Pregunto talks about one of his aunts asking him about the girfriends' that he has had.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: First Bad Bunny song- 'Titi Me Pregunto'
Bad Bunny begins his half-time show with one of his 2022 Album "Un Verano Sin Ti"' s biggest hits "Titi Me Pregunto".
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: It's time for Bad Bunny
It's halftime which means it's time for the much-anticipated and somewhat contentious Bad Bunny show.
This has been the lowest scoring first half since Super Bowl 2018. However, it's just half the job done for Seattle Seahawks who go into the half-time with a 9-0 lead. The focus now shifts on the half-time show.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: FIELD GOAL! Seahawks 9-0 Patriots, 0:11 2nd Quarter
Darnold had time and spotted Smith-Njigba in the end zone, but Gonzalez made a last-second play to break up the pass, a potential game-saving moment!
Seattle takes advantage, and Myers drills a 41-yard field goal, extending the lead to 9–0 just before halftime. The Seahawks now carry a two-score advantage into the break.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Stat alert for the sports buff- Super Bowl LX
As was being expected, this is turning out to be a low-scoring Super Bowl. The last three Super Bowls averaged 25 points in the first half. This one stands at 6-0 in favour of the Seahawks. That shows how tight this contest has been and also the discipline of the defense of these two sides.
A few timeouts being utilised with less than a minute remaining on the clock in the second quarter. Seahawks continue to lead this game 6-0.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Watch Charlie Puth before the start of Super Bowl LX singing the National Anthem of USA
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Seahawks 6-0 Patriots, 2:50 2nd Quarter
On 2nd & 7, Maye runs to his right under pressure and throws the ball away to avoid a sack.
But a penalty on left tackle Campbell, a false start, sets them back, turning it into 3rd & 12. Maye tries to hit Hollins on the far right, but the pass is too long.
The Patriots are forced to punt after just one first down, and the Seahawks will start at their own 43, getting a nice boost in field position.
Super Bowl 2026 LIVE: Both the star quarterbacks have underperformed so far
Pressure has defined the early stages of this Super Bowl. Drake Maye, who struggled with sacks at times during the regular season, has already been taken down three times on just four pressured dropbacks, Seattle’s pass rush is forcing him to get the ball out faster.
On the other side, Sam Darnold has faced a blitz on nine of 14 dropbacks. While he’s managed a few big plays under pressure, his completion rate sits at just 33%, a testament to Seattle’s disruptive scheme. The Seahawks’ strong running game has helped limit some of those blitz opportunities; the Patriots will need to establish similar success on the ground if they want to relieve pressure and keep their passing attack effective.
So far, the story is clear- whoever handles the heat better could swing the game.