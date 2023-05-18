SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis aims to take team at better position as playoff race gets intense

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 65 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Aiden Markram, are currently at the bottom of the standings and have already been eliminated from the playoff race. They have accumulated eight points from 12 matches, including four wins and eight defeats.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, currently hold the fifth position in the points table and are still in contention for the playoffs. With 12 points from 12 matches, comprising six wins and six losses, a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad will propel them to the fourth position, pushing Mumbai Indians to fifth due to a superior net run rate.
Indian Premier League, 2023Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 18 May 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 65 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Probable XI): Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips/Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SRH vs RCB match. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are out of contention, will aim to disrupt Royal Challengers Bangalore's momentum as they play host to Faf du Plessis' team. Having suffered a defeat against GT on Monday, Hyderabad has already been eliminated from this season's IPL. In contrast, RCB is riding high after a commanding victory over last year's finalist, Rajasthan Royals, by a margin of 112 runs. There is a sense of anticipation as something is bound to unfold. Stay tuned for live updates on this exciting clash.