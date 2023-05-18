scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis aims to take team at better position as playoff race gets intense

IPL 2023 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Match Today: Royal Challengers Bangalore currently hold the fifth position in the points table and are still in contention for the playoffs.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
SRH vs RCB live, SRH vs RCB live score, SRH vs RCB live score today, SRH vs RCB live match, SRH vs RCB live scorecard, IPL 2023, IPL, IPL live score, IPL 2023 live, IPL score live, SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 live updates, IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB live score, IPL match today, IPL match live score 2023, IPL match live score today, SRH vs RCB scorecard, SRH vs RCB IPL match live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket score, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRH IPL 2023 team, RCB IPL 2023 team, SRH vs RCB IPL match result, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 match, indian premier league, Hyderabad vs Bangalore, Sunrisers vs Royal Challengers
IPL 2023 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Match Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the bottom of the standings and have already been eliminated from the playoff race. (File Image)
Go to Live Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 65 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Aiden Markram, are currently at the bottom of the standings and have already been eliminated from the playoff race. They have accumulated eight points from 12 matches, including four wins and eight defeats. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, currently hold the fifth position in the points table and are still in contention for the playoffs. With 12 points from 12 matches, comprising six wins and six losses, a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad will propel them to the fourth position, pushing Mumbai Indians to fifth due to a superior net run rate.

Catch all the LIVE updates here

Indian Premier League, 2023Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad   18 May 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad 

vs

Royal Challengers Bangalore  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 65 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

Also Read
Live Updates
18:08 (IST) 18 May 2023
SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Probable XI): Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips/Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen

17:59 (IST) 18 May 2023
SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Welcome to the blog

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SRH vs RCB match. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are out of contention, will aim to disrupt Royal Challengers Bangalore's momentum as they play host to Faf du Plessis' team. Having suffered a defeat against GT on Monday, Hyderabad has already been eliminated from this season's IPL. In contrast, RCB is riding high after a commanding victory over last year's finalist, Rajasthan Royals, by a margin of 112 runs. There is a sense of anticipation as something is bound to unfold. Stay tuned for live updates on this exciting clash.

More Stories on
IPL 2023
First published on: 18-05-2023 at 17:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market