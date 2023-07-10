scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sunil Gavaskar slams overseas commentators’ ‘condescending’ comments towards Indian fans – Here’s what happened

In his column, the former captain said English fans supporting and celebrating the players from their country when matches are held locally is “understandable”. However, he criticised the “condescending way” in which overseas commentators point out Indian fans’ reaction to their players getting out or when a boundary is hit against their bowlers, when they are in India.

Written by Aishwarya Awasthi
Sunil Gavaskar, Indian cricket team, Sunil Gavaskar turns 74, Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign commentators, Sunil Gavaskar backs Indian fans
Discussing the Jonny Bairstow dismissal controversy in the column, Gavaskar said the row has pushed England Captain Ben Stokes’ “marvellous innings” into the background. (Image: IE)

Former Indian Captain Sunil Gavaskar who has turned 74 today defended Indian cricket fans against overseas commentators’ “condescending way”, in a mid-day column, while discussing the fans’ behavior, and said it is natural for local fans to support their home team, citing an example of the Ashes Test Series in England.

What did Sunil Gavaskar say?

In his column, the former captain said English fans supporting and celebrating the players from their country when matches are held locally is “understandable”. However, he criticised the “condescending way” in which overseas commentators point out Indian fans’ reaction to their players getting out or when a boundary is hit against their bowlers, when they are in India. He argued this was not just an Indian phenomena and happens in every country. The commentators keep pointing out the quietness seen among Indian fans when their players get out or when their bowler is hit for a boundary.

Also Read
Also Read

Citing an example of the current Ashes Test series and the Tennis tournament at Wimbledon, he wrote that every point that a British player wins is cheered by their countrymen while a score by an opponent is met with an “perfunctory applause”. “It’s only natural that the crowds will support their own team and won’t cheer the opponents, but to suggest that it happens only in India is ridiculous,” he added.

Discussing the Jonny Bairstow dismissal controversy in the column, Gavaskar said the row has pushed England Captain Ben Stokes’ “marvellous innings” into the background. “It’s a great example of how little things so often overshadow the more important happenings,” he wrote. He said the British media “unsuprisingly” focussed on the dismissal.  

Also Read

“This has been the usual diversionary tactic used by the overseas media for years where a small insignificant incident is made to cover up for a bigger failure of the team,” the former cricketer penned.

More Stories on
Indian Cricket Team

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 11:03 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS