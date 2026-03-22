Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has found himself at the centre of a debate, defending his integrity against accusations of double standards. The controversy erupted after Gavaskar publicly criticised Sunrisers Leeds, an Indian-owned franchise, for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for Rs 2.35 crore (£190,000) in The Hundred 2026 auction.

Critics were quick to point out that Gavaskar himself shared a stage with Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis on a Dubai-based show, ‘The Dressing Room’, during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Gavaskar responds to critics

Responding to the backlash on Sunday (March 22), Gavaskar drew a sharp line between professional broadcasting and franchise ownership.

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“I did not ask nor got paid for the show I did in Dubai,” he was quoted as saying by Mumbai mirror.

Gavaskar argued that his work on international commentary panels (ICC and ACC) involves revenue shared among all participating nations, not a direct payment from an Indian entity to a Pakistani individual, a distinction he believes the franchise owners have failed to maintain.

Gavaskar questioned moral cost of winning

In a hard-hitting column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar questioned the moral cost of winning a cricket tournament. He suggested that fees paid by Indian owners to Pakistani players eventually flow to the Pakistan government as income tax, which is then used for military purposes.

Gavaskar on IPL and Pakistani Players — Part 1

1 of 2 Gavaskar’s View IPL & Pakistani Players —

Since 2008 “ Indian franchise owners have avoided Pakistani players in the IPL since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Although belated, the realisation that paying a Pakistani player means fees ultimately flow to a government that funds arms — indirectly contributing to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians — is making Indian entities refrain from even considering Pakistani artistes and sportspersons. Sunil Gavaskar Mid-Day column · On The Hundred controversy Context: An Indian owner’s franchise in The Hundred acquired a Pakistani player, reigniting the debate Express InfoGenIE

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“Is winning a tournament… much more important than Indian lives?” Gavaskar asked, referring to the Sunrisers’ decision led by Kavya Maran and coach Daniel Vettori. He even warned that fans might boycott matches or stage demonstrations against Indian-owned teams that “indirectly contribute to Indian casualties.”

Gavaskar on IPL and Pakistani Players — Part 2

2 of 2 Gavaskar’s View Indian Owner,

Indian Responsibility “ Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary making the payment — if the owner is Indian, then he or she is contributing to Indian casualties. It’s as simple as that. Gavaskar argues that corporate structure offers no moral shield — an Indian-owned overseas franchise paying a Pakistani player is still, in his view, an Indian contributing indirectly to harm against India. Sunil Gavaskar Mid-Day column · On The Hundred controversy Express InfoGenIE

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Global identity crisis for Sunrisers franchise

With teams in South Africa (SA20), the UAE (ILT20), and the USA (MLC), Indian owners are now major employers in world cricket. On one side is the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which mandates non-discriminatory selection; on the other is a powerful Indian sentiment voiced by legends like Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Leeds’ official X (Twitter) account was suspended following a wave of online outrage, signalling that the Abrar Ahmed signing could risk a boycott from the franchise’s primary Indian fanbase.