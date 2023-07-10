Sunil Gavaskar celebrates 74th birthday – Revisiting Little Master’s legacy in Indian cricket

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar ranks among the best cricketers India has produced. India’s batting legend has not just contributed to cricket as an outstanding player but has also been an amazing commentator and columnist for the past few years.
As the former batting great left a mark on Indian cricket that will be remembered for generations to come. Gavaskar’s international cricket career spans over 16 years. During his career, he registered several records in his name and achieved trailblazing Test milestones.
In his career in international cricket from 1971-1987, Gavaskar played 125 Test matches, scoring 10,122 runs.
Why is Sunil Gavaskar called ‘Little Master’?
Sunil Gavaskar is one of the finest batters the country has ever witnessed. The name ‘Little Master’ was given to Gavaskar by commentators after watching his skills in the matches in the 1970s. Gavaskar was also the first player to score 10,000 Test runs.
Here are some interesting facts and events of Gavaskar’s life as he turns 74 –
- Sunil Gavaskar became the first player to breach the 10,000-runs marks in Test cricket in March 1987. Gavaskar created this history during the last Test series he played, in a match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.
- Currently, Gavaskar is the third-highest Test run-scorer, the first and second positions are held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid respectively.
- He also holds the feat of highest runs scored in a Test series by an Indian batter and 12th overall.
- In his match against the West Indies, Gavaskar gave his unforgetful performance and scored 774 runs in eight innings, including four centuries and one double-century.
- He was also the first Indian player to remain not out throughout the entire innings of a Test match. This feat was achieved by him in Faisalabad against Pakistan in 1987.
- Gavaskar was also an integral part of India’s historic 1983 World Cup-winning squard.