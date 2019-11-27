Steve Smith punishes himself after Test match against Pakistan, here’s why

On being asked how he rewards himself? Smith replied “I give myself a chocolate bar”.

Steve Smith, the number one Test batsman in the world, punished himself after the first Test against Pakistan. After the Test match got over Smith jogged for three kilometres from the Brisbane ground to the team hotel. During a press conference after the conclusion of the first Test, Smith was asked about his jog from the ground to the team hotel. To this, Steve Smith replied “I punished myself because I did not do well with the bat for my team. He went on to tell the journalists that he always punishes himself when he does not get runs with the bat.

He added that he always treats himself when he scores a century for the team. On being asked how he rewards himself? Smith replied “I give myself a chocolate bar”. Steve Smith said he likes to get a big block of Cadbury Diary milk after he gets a hundred. But he also said that whenever he does not do well then he punishes himself by either going for a run or hitting the gym.

Smith’s rare failure in Test cricket did not stop Australia to register their first victory of the series against Pakistan. For Australia, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne were the stars with the bat as their centuries helped Australia dominate Pakistan throughout the Test match.

Pakistan will be hoping to make a comeback in the next Test as they look to level the series. The Pakistani fast bowlers will have to pull up their socks as it will be important for them to get wickets with the new ball. In the batting department, Babar Azam scored a valiant century for his team but had no support from the other batsmen in the side. The Pakistani batsmen will have to be on top of their game if they want to win the next Test against the hosts.