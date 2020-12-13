  • MORE MARKET STATS

Steve Smith finds it hard to switch off from cricket for even few hours before India Test series

By: |
December 13, 2020 10:36 PM

Steve Smith will be a key member of the Australian team in the much-anticipated four-match series beginning with the pink-ball day/night match in Adelaide from December 17.

(AP Photo/File)

Star Australia batsman Steve Smith on Sunday said it is “difficult” for him to switch off from cricket and stop shadow batting even for a few hours ahead of the marquee Test series against India.

“Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee,” Smith tweeted.

“This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting!”

The 31-year-old right-handed batsman goes into the Test series on the back of some impressive knocks in the limited-over leg of India’s tour.

While he only scored 82 runs in the three-match T20I series, Smith smashed back-to-back centuries off identical 62 balls in two out of the three ODIs. He ended the ODI series with 216 runs at an average of 72.

