Steve Smith, David Warner step down after ball tempering scandal: Full statement of Cricket Australia

Cameron Bancroft of Australia (R) is questioned by umpires regarding ball tampering on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town. (AP Photo)

Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as captain and vice captain for the ongoing Test match against South Africa. The development comes after an alleged ball tampering issue rocked Australian cricket team during the third Test match against South Africa. The incident led to widespread criticism in the cricketing circle across the globe.

Here is the full text of statement by Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia provides the following update in light of events with the Australian Men’s Team in Cape Town, South Africa.

Cricket Australia CEO, James Sutherland said:

“Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match.

“This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.

“As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met.

“All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority,” concluded Mr Sutherland.

On the board decision to appoint an Acting Captain, Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever said:

“The Board of Cricket Australia has endorsed Tim Paine to step in as Acting Captain for the remainder of this Test.

“Both Steve and David will take to the field today under Tim’s captaincy.

“The Board fully supports the process for an immediate investigation into what occurred in Cape Town. We regard this as a matter of the utmost seriousness and urgency. We will ensure we have all information available to make the right decisions for Australian Cricket,” Mr Peever concluded.