Steve Smith, David Warner 1-yr ban too light or too harsh? Here is what cricket legends think about ball-tampering verdict

Is the verdict too harsh or good?

The (in)famous ball-tampering saga has now become the story of the past with Cricket Australia sanctioning the culprits the maximum and the harshest sentence ever in the matter. Former Australian cricketer Steve Smith and David Warner have been handed a year ban each while Cameron Bancroft was given nine months ban. In an unprecedented turn of events, the head coach Darren Lehmann who was given a clean chit too resigned from the post. Smith and Lehmann both broke down in Sydney during a press conference.

Now the present situation is that the cricketing world has divided into two factions – one that supports the verdict while the other is against it. After the announcement of the quantum of punishment by the Australian cricket board, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir jumped of tainted Australian cricketer Steve Smith.

‘Good people make mistakes’ .. I honestly think Steve Smith & Cam Bancroft are decent guys who had a moment of madness .. they deserve a 2nd chance and hopefully get the right support around them now .. Takes a lot guts to do what they did today .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2018

And boy do I hope that a lot of us are completely wrong in thinking these 3 weren’t the only ones to know, cos it’ll be A WHOLE LOT WORSE for those who knew, if they did…! I’m done on this subject now! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 29, 2018

While cricket needs to be corruption-free but feel sanctions on Aussies bit harsh. Are @stevesmith49 & @davidwarner31 paying for revolt for pay hike? History has it administrators deride those who standup for players’ cause. Classic case: Ian Chappell #BallTampering #StevenSmith — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2018

I may be getting emotional but @stevesmith49 doesn’t look to me a cheat. Don’t know about u but I see in him a desperate leader trying to win a Test match for his country, his team. Yes, indeed, his methods were questionable but let’s not label him corrupt #BallTamperingScandal pic.twitter.com/xOxAM45QXM — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2018

Feel sorry for @stevesmith49 dad (in pic) other family members. Hope media n Aussie public go easy on them as families can be soft targets. More than d ban living wid this feeling of being called a cheat is a bigger punishment. #BallTamperingRow pic.twitter.com/L2sV8BgWAH — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2018

They are regretting and hurting and will have to live with the consequences of their act. Spare a thought for their families as they have much to endure along with the players. Time for all of us to take a step back and give them some space. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 29, 2018

I honestly do not believe any other country would have handed its captain and lead player a 12 month ban for attempted ball-tampering — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2018

Haven’t Australia made enough of a spectacle of Steve Smith? I’m blown by what he is being put through. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 29, 2018

The Delhi Daredevils skipper, in a series of posts on social media, wrote that the sanctions that have been handed to the former Australian skipper and two other were very harsh. Also, Gambhir seemed to attack the Cricket Australia and went to the extend of saying that the Smith and Warner may be paying the price of revolting against the Australian cricket body for asking to increase the salaries of Aussie cricketers.

Meanwhile, the God of Cricket himself stepped into the fray and supported the verdict, he still wanted the haters to take a step back and let the families of the guilty breathe.