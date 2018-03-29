​​ ​
  3. Steve Smith, David Warner 1-yr ban too light or too harsh? Here is what cricket legends think about ball-tampering verdict

Steve Smith, David Warner 1-yr ban too light or too harsh? Here is what cricket legends think about ball-tampering verdict

The (in)famous ball-tampering saga has now become the story of the past with Cricket Australia sanctioning the culprits the maximum and the harshest sentence ever in the matter.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2018 9:52 PM
Is the verdict too harsh or good?

The (in)famous ball-tampering saga has now become the story of the past with Cricket Australia sanctioning the culprits the maximum and the harshest sentence ever in the matter. Former Australian cricketer Steve Smith and David Warner have been handed a year ban each while Cameron Bancroft was given nine months ban. In an unprecedented turn of events, the head coach Darren Lehmann who was given a clean chit too resigned from the post. Smith and Lehmann both broke down in Sydney during a press conference.

Now the present situation is that the cricketing world has divided into two factions – one that supports the verdict while the other is against it. After the announcement of the quantum of punishment by the Australian cricket board, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir jumped of tainted Australian cricketer Steve Smith.

The Delhi Daredevils skipper, in a series of posts on social media, wrote that the sanctions that have been handed to the former Australian skipper and two other were very harsh. Also, Gambhir seemed to attack the Cricket Australia and went to the extend of saying that the Smith and Warner may be paying the price of revolting against the Australian cricket body for asking to increase the salaries of Aussie cricketers.

Meanwhile, the God of Cricket himself stepped into the fray and supported the verdict, he still wanted the haters to take a step back and let the families of the guilty breathe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top