Steve Smith breaks into tears, says will regret ball-tampering for rest of his life

Steve Smith during the press conference in Australia. (Source: video grab)

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith broke down into tears while addressing the media after reaching Australia. Smith who was suspended for one year from cricket by Cricket Australia, said that he will regret this incident for the rest of his life. Smith said that cricket is the greatest game in the world. He added that people make mistakes but to allow this incident was an error in judgement on his behalf. Asked about David Warner’s role, Smith said he won’t blame anyone and takes responsibility as the captain. The 28-year-old batsman apologised for his role in the sandpaper gate.

“If any good can come out of this, if there can be a lesson for others then I hope I can be a force for change. I know I’ll regret this for the rest of my life. I’m absolutely gutted. I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness,” Steve Smith said while adding that cricket has been his life and he hopes that it can be again. “I’m sorry and I’m absolutely devastated,” the former Australian skipper added.

Watch video:

I will regret this for the rest of my life: Steve Smith on the ball-tampering scandal. #AusCheatsPunished pic.twitter.com/T0LbT52VAZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 29, 2018

Smith said that he hopes that people forget him. “I am really sorry, I hope people forgive me for this,” he said.

Steve Smith and Australia’s vice-captain David Warner were banned for 12 months while opener Cameron Bancroft who was caught in camera tampering with the ball was suspended for nine months. This means that both Warner and Smith will also miss Australia’s tour to India, scheduled for later this year.

Steve Smith was also banned from playing in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ajinkya Rahane will lead Rajasthan Royals in his absence. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed Kane Williamson as their skipper in place of David Warner.

Earlier in the day, Warner took to Twitter and apologised for his mistake. “To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket,” Warner, who was Australia’s vice-captain posted on social media.

“I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. Its a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy,” he added.