Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score T20 World Cup: Welcome to our live coverage of the 38th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe have defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets and have created history by heading to the Super 8 undefeated. Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first against Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19, (Thursday). [See Full Scorecard]



Zimbabwe, chasing 179 to win, went off to a brilliant as 69 runs were added for the first wicket by Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett. They crossed the 100-run mark as their skipper Sikandar Raza joined Bennett in the middle. The chase of 179 looked easy from there onwards. However, in the 19th over, Zimbabwe lost two wickets and at the end needed 8 off 10 to make it a thriller. They held on to their nerves and won the game with three balls to spare.



Earlier Sri Lanka, batting first have put on 178/7 in their 20 overs. While Pathum Nissanka top scored with 62, Pavan Rathnayake was game changer with his 25-ball 44. Graeme Cremer was the pick of the bowlers for the Chevrons, picking 2/27. Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans also picked two each , but they were expensive.

Match Ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 Sri Lanka

178/7 (20.0) vs Zimbabwe

182/4 (19.3) Match Ended ( Day – Match 38 )

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets View Scorecard

SL vs ZIM Toss, T20 World Cup 2026

The toss between Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and his Zimbabwean counterpart Sikandar Raza, was won by the former who decided to bat first in the heat of Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium.

SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup Pitch Report: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

The “black soil” surface at the Premadasa is a classic subcontinent track.

Sluggish Nature: The pitch is expected to be a bit “patchy” with uneven bounce, making the Powerplay the best time to score freely.

Sri Lank vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Weather Forecast: Colombo Today

It was a typical tropical day in Colombo:

Temperatures during the game: 29°C to 31°C.

Rain Threat: There was a 55% chance of precipitation during the afternoon. Light showers were predicted, which could have made the toss even more crucial.

Humidity: Very high (around 70%), which made it a physically demanding day for the players.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka have been forced to make a change and they have brought in Dilshan Madushanka in place of injured and ruled out Matheesha Pathirana. While Sri Lanka were forced to make change, Zimbabwe have gone unchanged into the match, trying to keep the core intact.

Sri Lanka Playing 11– Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

