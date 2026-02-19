Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score T20 World Cup: Welcome to our live coverage of the 38th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe have defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets and have created history by heading to the Super 8 undefeated. Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first against Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19, (Thursday). [See Full Scorecard]
Zimbabwe, chasing 179 to win, went off to a brilliant as 69 runs were added for the first wicket by Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett. They crossed the 100-run mark as their skipper Sikandar Raza joined Bennett in the middle. The chase of 179 looked easy from there onwards. However, in the 19th over, Zimbabwe lost two wickets and at the end needed 8 off 10 to make it a thriller. They held on to their nerves and won the game with three balls to spare.
Earlier Sri Lanka, batting first have put on 178/7 in their 20 overs. While Pathum Nissanka top scored with 62, Pavan Rathnayake was game changer with his 25-ball 44. Graeme Cremer was the pick of the bowlers for the Chevrons, picking 2/27. Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans also picked two each , but they were expensive.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
Sri Lanka
178/7 (20.0)
Zimbabwe
182/4 (19.3)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 38 )
Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
SL vs ZIM Toss, T20 World Cup 2026
The toss between Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and his Zimbabwean counterpart Sikandar Raza, was won by the former who decided to bat first in the heat of Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium.
SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup Pitch Report: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The “black soil” surface at the Premadasa is a classic subcontinent track.
Sluggish Nature: The pitch is expected to be a bit “patchy” with uneven bounce, making the Powerplay the best time to score freely.
Sri Lank vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Weather Forecast: Colombo Today
It was a typical tropical day in Colombo:
Temperatures during the game: 29°C to 31°C.
Rain Threat: There was a 55% chance of precipitation during the afternoon. Light showers were predicted, which could have made the toss even more crucial.
Humidity: Very high (around 70%), which made it a physically demanding day for the players.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka have been forced to make a change and they have brought in Dilshan Madushanka in place of injured and ruled out Matheesha Pathirana. While Sri Lanka were forced to make change, Zimbabwe have gone unchanged into the match, trying to keep the core intact.
Sri Lanka Playing 11– Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka
Zimbabwe Playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani
SL vs ZIM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
In India, you can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network or stream it on the JioHotstar app. Fans in Sri Lanka can tune in via Dialog TV and ThePapare.com, while those in Zimbabwe can follow the game on SuperSport. For the rest of the world, ICC.tv is your go-to destination for free live coverage!
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe HIGHLIGHTS, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 : Check detailed commentary, full scorecard and all the news from SL vs ZIM game that took place in Colombo
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Celebratory mood for Zimbabwe
Thank you for tuning into this game and witnessing history as Zimbabwe seem to be finally coming of age in this tournament. They have remained undefeated courtesy of this six-wicket win. Earlier, West Indies beat Italy to remain undefeated as well. You can follow the last game of the day between Afghanistan and Canada here.
It was me Abhishek Singh bringing you the game from Colombo. See you again tomorrow with the last group stage game featuring Australia and Oman.
Till then, enjoy the Zimbabwe win.
Pure dominance by Zimbabwe. 🇿🇼— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2026
They keep their unbeaten tag alive as they brush aside Sri Lanka. 👏
Next stop: The Super 8s! 🙌
ICC Men’s #t20worldcup | #afgvcan | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/0BcVdzugXC pic.twitter.com/pJSD74tlFs
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: What did winning captain and player of the match Sikandar Raza say?
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Sikandar Raza, skipper of the Zimbabwean team team, which won the match and created history, said, "When I walked out there, I thought the openers laid the foundation. And I think when Ryan Burl went out there as well, we tried to change the momentum. Unfortunately, he got out too. After the first eight balls, I said to myself, I’ve only got four or five runs, but I can see the ball, I’m middling the ball. So from then on, I backed myself that if I find a ball, I can middle it and hopefully it flies for the distance. And that’s all it was. Once I connected one, then it was a matter of just keep going."
"In my head, I was calculating, trying not to over-attack. We needed one over of 20 (runs), which we got. After that, it was about going at nines, followed by eights, followed by sixes. Ideally, I wanted to finish the game, but we’ll take it. Every time we’ve played a game, we’ve won, we’re unbeaten so far. For me, it’s always the next game that comes into my head. As much as I want to enjoy the victory and all that, my mind keeps drifting forward, and sometimes I struggle to bring myself back. But I think it’s a nice position to be in as a captain," he added.
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Dasun Shanaka, skipper of the Sri Lankan team, which lost the match, said, "We had a pretty good start, and to be honest, I think the score we put on was good enough to defend. There were a few patches where we could have done slightly better, but overall I’ll take that score today. I’m really happy with the way Pathum and Pawan played.
"Unfortunately, we couldn’t get that start with the ball. It’s a bit tough with newcomers coming in; they need some time to settle as well. But no excuses. We could have done slightly better. Some of my decisions were a bit of a gamble too. It was one of those days where we could have done better with the ball, but again, no excuses," he added.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Historic win for the Chevrons
Zimbabwe Live Score 182-4 after 19.3 overs
This is the first ever World Cup campaign for the Zimbabweans where they have remained unbeaten in the first four games and throughout the group stage, with one game getting washed out.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe innings summary
Zimbabwe Live Score 182-4 after 19.3 overs
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIMBABWE WIN, create history
Zimbabwe Live Score 182-4 after 19.3 overs
We are witnessing history in the making here as Zimbabwe will the side that will be going to the Super 8 undefeated. They are going through from group which had in it Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland, all Test playing nations.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: SIX From Munyonga
Pressure? What pressure says Munyonga as he smashes the short ball to the deep square leg boundary for a six and gets the Zimbabweans just tow runs away from win.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: 8 needed off 6 to win for Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Live Score 171-4 after 19 overs
Something anti-climatic from the bowler himself. He bowls a wide.
It is 9 needed off 7 now.
Just a single off the last ball means that Zimbabwe will need 8 off the last six to win the match
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Are we in for a thriller here? Dasun Shanaka takes a blinder
Wicket!! The Sri Lankan captain has kept his team alive in the game by taking a blinder as this over by Dushan Hemantha is turning out to be death trap for the Zimbabweans. They have lot two wickets and scored only three runs with a ball to come
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Hemantha has Raza
Wicket!! All of a sudden, after cruising along the chase, there is pressure as Dushan Hemantha gets the better of Sikandar Raza.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Run-a-ball should do it
Zimbabwe Live Score 166-2 after 18 overs
It's run-a-ball here for the Zimbabweans and they should do it easily here.
Six runs come off the Wellalage over. Zimbabwe need 13 off 12.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Fifty for Bennett
Zimbabwe Live Score 160-2 after 17 overs
Sikandar is literally running away with the game here as he has smashed yet another six here
Now the number of runs needed is 25 and the balls in hand is 22 as Zimbabwe have also brought up their 150.
Tat would be back-to-back fifties for Brian Bennett here.
He had nearly hit a fifty against Oman too, remaining unbeaten at 48. If he remains not out today alos, his average will be the best among the lot at over 100.
With the last ball going for four. It is now 19 needed off 18 for Zimbabwe to win.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Raza running away with the game
Zimbabwe Live Score 146-2 after 16 overs
Raza is running away with the game here. This is brilliant batting from Raza as he has literally changed the game in two overs.
With a six and a four, he has taken 12 runs from this one.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Raza hits Hemantha for 20
Zimbabwe Live Score 134-2 after 15 overs
Hit down the ground for a double this one.
Four runs have come off Hemantha's first three balls.
Six!! Raza with the treatment that the ball deserved. You can't bowl short to him as he pulls this away for a huge six that hits the scoreboard.
Six!! Male that two in a row. This one was fuller and Raza cleared one leg and murdered the ball for a 101 meter six. Sri Lanka under huge pressure now.
Four!! The pressure does the trick as Raza hits Hemantha for a four too and gets 20 runs off the over.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Cheeky from Bennett
Zimbabwe Live Score 114-2 after 14 overs
Shanaka continues from the other end and Brian Bennett plays a brilliant upper cut here, right over the keeper's head to claim a four. 11 runs come off the over as Drinks is taken.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Wellalage keeps the pressure on
Zimbabwe Live Score 103-2 after 13 overs
This is controlled bowling from Wellalage as he keeps the pressure on the Zimbabwe side, giving away just two runs in his third over.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka gets Burl out
Zimbabwe Live Score 101-2 after 12 overs
Wicket!! Not the outcome that the Zimbabweans wanted but the Sri Lankan captain has gifted his team a lifeline in the game with the wicket of Ryan Burl.
It was short and rising and Burl, trying to pull, was not on control, getting caught by Kusal Perera. He was playing the shot right after having hit a four. Nine runs and a wicket from the over even as the Zimbabwean 100 comes up.
Zimbabwe Live Score 92-1 after 11 overs
SIX!! Ryan Burl has hit that out of here it seems. The sound from the willow after it smashed the ball was just amazing.
A four and a six already from the over and it will finish as one of the best in the innings so far for the Zimbabweans as it brings in 14 runs.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Hemantha keeps it tight
Zimbabwe Live Score 78-1 after 10 overs
Dushan Hemantha has kept the pressure on the Zimbabweans who lost the wicket of Marumani in the last over. The leggie goes for only five runs as the first 10 overs of the Chevrons' innings comes to an end.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Wellalage removes Marumani
Zimbabwe Live Score 73-1 after 9 overs
Wicket!! Dinuth Wellalage has got the big wicket of Tadiwanashe Marumani as the ball just took the top edge of his sweeping willow and stood up, being caught by the bowler himself.
There was a shout for a run-out, but it wasn't to be as Burl made it easy at the striker's end.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Hemantha hit for first ball four
Zimbabwe Live Score 68-0 after 8 overs
Four!! Hemantha has been hit for a first ball four here by Marumani as Zimbabwe continue to hit one boundary an over and keep getting the required amount of runs to stay in the hunt.
Six runs come off the Hemantha over eventually.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Bennett, Marumani grow in confidence
Zimbabwe Live Score 63-0 after 7 overs
This partnership is growing from strength to strength and taking on the Sri Lankan bowlers very well.
Even as the Sri Lankan captain comes to the crease, Bennet and Marumani show no mercy and take seven off his over too.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Theekshana taken to cleaners
Zimbabwe Live Score 55-0 after 6 overs
Six!! My word, this is huge by the Zimbabweans as the openers have brought up the 50-run stand and that too in style as Marumani hits a six and Bennett backs that up with a two fours to cape off a great powerplay. 55 runs without a wicket.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Bennett, Marumani going great guns
Zimbabwe Live Score 40-0 after 5 overs
Brian Bennett is on the move here as he has hit Pramod Madushan for back-to-back boundaries and this has disturbed Madushan's length as he has conceded a wide as well.
The shout from the last over was good but would have wasted Sri Lanka's review as the ball was pitching outside leg.
11 runs come from the 4th over here.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Big shout for LBW by Theekshana
Zimbabwe Live Score 29-0 after 4 overs
There is a huge shout for LBW here by Maheesh Theekshana and he has not gone for the review. Despite that shout, the Chevrons take nine off the over.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Bennett dropped by Perera
Zimbabwe Live Score 20-0 after 3 overs
Dropped!! This is a big chance getting blown away by the Sri Lankans as they have dropped Brian Bennett. Kusal Perera would curse hsi luck for dropping an easy chance here. Five from the over.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Good over for Zimbabwe, Madushan hammered
Zimbabwe Live Score 15-0 after 2 overs
Two fours from the Pramod Madushan over and this means that the Chevrons will pick up 12 runs from the second over.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Slow start for Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Live Score 3-0 after 1 over
Dilshan Madushanka has started the proceedings here for Sri Lanka and all he ahs tried is bring the ball back into the right-hander. So gar three runs off the first five balls here.
It will remain three of the over.
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka innings summary
Sri Lanka Live Score 178-7 after 20 overs
SL vs ZIM LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka put on 178/7
Sri Lanka Live Score 178-7 after 20 overs
That is brilliant bowling from Muzarabani as he has bowled bakc-to-back slower ones.
Four!! But this is bad now as he goes full and pace instead of short and slow and gets hit for a four.
The last ball is coming up. 10 already from the over and the momentum has shifted towards Sri Lanka as the shirt and slow ball is titled towards the leg side and is helped on it's over for the shirt fine leg by Wellalage for a four.
Sri Lanka have put on 178 at the loss of seven wickets as they get 30 off the last two overs combined.