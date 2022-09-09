Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (SL vs PAK) Super 4 Match Live Updates: Sri Lanka is all set to face Pakistan today in the Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm. While Babar Azam is leading the Pakistan team, Sri Lanka is being led by Dasun Shanaka.

"We ended up with two wins and Pakistan had two wins, the better team will win on the day"

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Weather Report:

The temprature of Dubai is expected to fall to 30° Celcius at night on Friday, according to reports from weather.com. The report says that the sky in Dubai will be clear during the day and night. There is a slight chance of rain, may be just 1% during the day and 3% at night. The match will not be affected by the rain in anyway. The humidity could be around be 43% during the day and may rise to 57% at night.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Pitch Report:

According to cricketaddictor.com, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is an average-scoring ground in T20Is. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is reported to be 143 and the average 2nd innings total is reported to be 124. In Asia Cup 2022 so far, no team has managed to touch the 200-run mark.

Asia Cup, 2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 09 September 2022 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Super Four – Match 6 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

17:06 (IST) 9 Sep 2022 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 (SL vs PAK) T20I Live Streaming: Both teams are looking for moral boosting victory ahead of final Pakistan and Sri Lanka to face each other today before their all important final on Sunday. Both sides will look for a moral boosting victory today. Both teams have beaten India and Afghanistan in Super 4 stage to reach the final of the Asia Cup.

