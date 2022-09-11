Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final: A detailed match preview

The Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is set to take place today, September 11, at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams played each other in the last Super 4 game on September 9. Since Sri Lanka won the last match, it thus has an edge over today’s game.

Sri Lanka’s coach, Dasun Shanaka, said that his team is more confident going into the final due to how they have been able to earn a five-wicket win in the last match. They are looking forward to matching their strength in the finals today.

The event is being hosted by Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2022. You can watch the live matches of the tournament on various Star channels and live streaming online on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Also Read: Loose ends remain: India’s early ouster from Asia Cup puts question mark on team’s readiness for T20 World Cup

After defeating Afghanistan and India in the Super 4 stage, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be playing for the Asia Cup title. Both the teams have played some competitive cricket and are ready to face off in the final. Sri Lanka last won the Asia Cup in 2014, while Pakistan won it in 2012. India has won the last two editions of the tournament.

After losing two of their three games in the tournament, India was eliminated from the competition. India has won 7 out of the 8 Asia Cup titles. Sri Lanka comes in second with 5 titles, while Pakistan has 2.

A victory for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup would be a huge boost for the national team as it would allow them to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The fans would also be excited about the team’s performance during times when the nation is undergoing an economic and political crisis. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana the two spinners are Sri Lanka’s trump card for the game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan played some excellent cricket throughout the tournament. They were able to defeat Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage thanks to the impressive performance of Naseem Shah. The team is currently peaking at the right time as they are preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Mohammad Rizwan has also been performing well for the team.

Sri Lanka Squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan head-to-head

In terms of the number of international matches that the two countries have played against each other, Pakistan has won more than Sri Lanka. Out of the 234 matches that have been played across various formats, Pakistan has won 126 matches while Sri Lanka has won 84. In the Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka was able to defeat Pakistan twice while Pakistan won once in 2000 against the island country.