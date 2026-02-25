New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: The winning captain Mitch Santner

"Yeah, I think it was obviously a nice score there there with the amount of spin with the ball. They squeezed us a lot. I think we lost three wickets on 84, which is never ideal, but I think the longer we could stay in, me and Cole were thinking, we'll try to get to 140, but that kind of sets it up for the last two or three overs and I guess 160 was not bad from there," winning captain Mitchell Santner.

"Yeah, from our team last game I was really happy with. Yeah, I think it's kind of one of those wickets where if you get in and give yourself a little bit of time, you can kind of cash in and I guess me and Cole were thinking the same. It was obviously pretty tough to stay out there," the left-arm spinner mentioned in his interaction with the broadcaster.

"So to get 160 was nice and then with the ball, we kind of knew what we had to do with, you know, I guess watching the whole first innings. (on McConchie) Yeah, I mean, it's also, it looked like a pretty good wicket. It probably spun more than we both thought, both teams thought," he added.

"So I think with those, with the big side as the spinner, you can kind of control your lengths and then you get hit to the big side with the ball spinning in like that. So, yeah, you know, it's fantastic for Cole. Like I said, a bit of a nervy start with me and him at the crease there," the southpaw continued.

"Three off 10 each probably. But then, you know, it was just the longer we could take it, then we kind of took it quite deep, which was nice. (on Rachin) Yeah, I think the stats say, you know, I guess we've watched a few games here, whether it's been Super 8 or the, you know, the before. It's kind of been the side you bowl a lot more kind of spins. And I guess I don't need a second invitation of old my slow, so it was quite nice. But yeah, I think on the scene was quite nice, quite effective. (on the game against England) They're outstanding, obviously. We know that. Quick turnaround for us. Again, we'll see kind of what pitch we're on. We play something similar. It might be a bit of a slug-fest as well," he concluded.

Rachin Ravindra is the Player of the Match.