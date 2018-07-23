Sri Lanka batsman Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket

​​​
Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was on Sunday banned from all forms of international cricket by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for breaching the 'Player Code of Conduct', pending inquiry.

By: | Colombo | Published: July 23, 2018 5:08 AM
Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was on Sunday banned from all forms of international cricket by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for breaching the ‘Player Code of Conduct’, pending inquiry. Gunathilaka’s match fee for the ongoing Test against South Africa will also be withheld by the board, espncricinfo reported. The suspension will come into effect immediately after the match at SSC. An SLC release said: “The decision to suspend the player was taken following an initial inquiry conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket, after the team management reported that the player have violated the ”Code of Conduct’.” Gunathilaka has had a sequence of disciplinary issues in the recent past.

