The excitement of IPL 2026 continues as Match 21 features a thrilling clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both teams have strong squads and match-winners making this an exciting game for fans.

Rajasthan Royals are coming into this match as the strongest team right now. Led by Riyan Parag, they are unbeaten so far and sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with four wins in four matches.

One of the main reasons behind their success is young star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is currently holding the Orange Cap and giving fast starts along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad are still trying to find consistency. With regular captain Pat Cummins injured, Ishan Kishan is leading the team.

Even though SRH have a strong batting lineup they have struggled to finish close matches. Currently placed in the lower half of the table they will be eager to use their home advantage and stop RR’s winning run.

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SRH vs RR Today IPL Match Date

Sunrisers Hyderabad will try to get their campaign back on track, while Rajasthan Royals come in full of confidence unbeaten so far and sitting at the top of the table. They are scheduled to meet on April 13 (Monday).

SRH vs RR Today IPL Match Time

The match between SRH and RR will get underway at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

SRH vs RR Today Match Predicted Playing XI (included Impact Player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper/captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma



Feature Match Details Match Number 21 Date Monday, April 13, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM) Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Live Broadcast Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioHotstar

SRH vs RR Today’s IPL Match Full Squad

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala.

SRH squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar