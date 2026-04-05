As the IPL 2026 season picks up pace all attention shifts to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium this Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Ishan Kishan will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in an important Match 10.

Both teams are eager to climb up the points table, so here’s everything you need to know.

The momentum shift: Recent form

The “Orange Army” is coming back to their home ground full of confidence. In their last match, Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at Eden Gardens.

Strong batting performances from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped them post a big score and their bowlers led by Jaydev Unadkat easily broke through KKR’s batting lineup.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are still trying to figure things out. They head into this match after a disappointing 6-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals.

Even with a strong lineup their middle order failed and they managed only 141 runs which left too much pressure on their bowlers.

Uppal’s Highway: Pitch & Weather Report

The pitch in Hyderabad is known to be very good for batting. It’s usually flat and hard which makes it easy for batters to play their shots. The outfield is also very fast so big scores around 210-230 runs are quite likely.

As for the weather on April 5th it will be a typical hot day in Hyderabad. The temperature will be around 37°C and may drop to about 31°C later in the evening.

Humidity will be moderate and there is no chance of rain, so we can expect a full 40 over match without any interruptions.

SRH vs LSG Best playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Digvesh Rathi.

While Pat Cummins is still not available for selection, Brydon Carse missed the first two games due to injury. If he is fit, he could replace David Payne.

What could happen?

Even though Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record 4-2 Sunrisers Hyderabad look stronger right now because of their great form and home advantage.

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If Rishabh Pant’s team doesn’t stop the Head-Kishan-Klaasen trio early it could turn into a tough and long game for them.