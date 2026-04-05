The high-octane action of IPL 2026 shifts to the City of Pearls this Sunday as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This tenth match of the season is a crucial afternoon fixture, presenting a heat-intensive challenge for Ishan Kishan’s Orange Army and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow squad.

SRH enter their first home game with massive momentum after a record-shattering 65-run demolition of KKR, where they posted a staggering 226. Conversely, Lucknow are desperate to get off the mark after a disappointing collapse against Delhi in their opener. The atmosphere at Uppal is expected to be electric as fans wait to see if the Orange Fire can consume the star-studded LSG lineup.

Head-to-head record

Looking at the young history between these two franchises, the Lucknow Super Giants hold a statistical edge. They have faced each other 6 times in the IPL, with Lucknow securing 4 victories compared to Hyderabad’s 2.

While LSG leads the overall tally, the results in Hyderabad are evenly split. SRH fans will vividly remember the 2025 season when their team chased down 166 in under 10 overs at this very venue, a psychological advantage they’ll look to exploit today.

We looked at what the top AI models have to say about this afternoon’s clash. Most of the data suggests that the home team’s explosive form might be too much for the visitors to handle.

What do AI models predict?

When asked about their prediction for this Match 10 thriller, the chatbots analysed the contrasting momentum of both sides, with a general consensus favoring the Orange Army.

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability / Insights Google Gemini Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 56.9% Probability. Cites SRH’s record-breaking batting form and the home fortress advantage. ChatGPT Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 54.5% Chance. Believes Travis Head’s current strike rate (234.0) against LSG bowlers will be the deciding factor in the powerplay. Claude Slight Edge LSG Predicts an upset. Favours Lucknow Super Giants due to Rishabh Pant’s tactical record in afternoon games and Shami’s ability to extract bounce.

The final consensus from the AI models suggests that the Sunrisers Hyderabad are the favorites to win this encounter. While LSG has the historical edge, SRH’s current all-out attack philosophy under Ishan Kishan makes them the team to beat at home. It will be a fascinating tactical battle to see if LSG’s middle order can withstand the heat and the Hyderabad crowd.

Disclaimer: AI predictions are based on historical data and current player statistics. These results are for entertainment only and do not guarantee the actual outcome of the match.