As IPL 2026 picks up pace all attention shifts to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 5, 2026.

This is Match no.10 of the season and both teams are coming into it with very different results from their last games.

SRH are full of confidence after a strong performance in their previous match. Their batting looks in great shape with big hitters who can score quickly at any point in the game.

Players like Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy are in good form making SRH a tough team when it comes to putting up big scores. Their bowling has also been solid with experienced players picking up important wickets at the right time.

Meanwhile, LSG will be looking to recover and give a better performance. They have a well-balanced team and can challenge any side when they play well.

Their batting lineup is strong and if their top-order batsmen perform they can put pressure on SRH’s bowlers.

However, they will need to be more consistent especially against a confident Hyderabad team.

IPL 2026 SRH vs LSG : When & Where to watch the match

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Time: 03:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

IPL 2026 SRH vs LSG how to watch the match

Live Streaming: Watch the live match between SRH vs LSG on the JioHotstar app. You can easily switch between languages like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the settings. You will need an active subscription to watch.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

Star Sports 1 / HD: English

Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

IPL 2026 SRH vs LSG Live Streaming & Broadcast Summary Around The World

Region TV Broadcaster Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (App & Website) Pakistan — Yupp TV Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Gazi TV Official / Local Platforms* US & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, Sling TV, Fubo MENA CricLife 1 (via eLife) StarzPlay / beIN Connect Australia Fox Cricket (Channel 501) Kayo Sports / Foxtel App UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW TV

IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG full team squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins (regular captain but not fit currently), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Kishan (stand in captain) (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jack Edwards, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra.

Lucknow super giants: Rishabh Pant (c) / (wk), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje, Akash Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar