The IPL 2026 season continues its high-octane journey as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 45 on May 3. SRH, currently on a red-hot five-match winning streak, look to solidify their top-three position. Meanwhile, a revitalised KKR side aims to continue their comeback trail after securing two consecutive wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This is the reverse fixture between the two sides. In their earlier meeting at Eden Gardens on April 2, SRH dominated with a 65-run victory, fueled by half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will be desperate for revenge but faces a daunting task against Pat Cummins’ balanced squad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH vs KKR, IPL Today Match Date

The clash between SRH and KKR is scheduled to be played today (May 3, 2026).

SRH vs KKR, IPL Today Match Time

The match will kick off at 03:30 pm with the toss set to happen at 03:00 pm (IST).

SRH vs KKR Today IPL Match Venue and Live Streaming

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match SRH vs KKR Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Star Sports Network JioHotstar

SRH vs KKR Predicted Playing 11s

SRH (probable 11+Impact player): 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6 Salil Arora, 7 Aniket Verma, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Harsh Dubey, 10 Eshan Malinga, 11 Praful Hinge, 12 Sakib Hussain

KKR (probable 11+ impact player):1 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Anukul Roy, 9 Ramandeep Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Kartik Tyagi, 12 Vaibhav Arora

ALSO READ IPL taking a toll on traditional cricket skills



SRH vs KKR Full Squads

SRH Full Squad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Reddy, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge.

KKR Full Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Anukul Roy, Rachin Ravindra.