SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR seek revenge against SRH in crucial battle for playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders are headed to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium seeking payback against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who last time they met, had demolished their bowling lineup, posting a massive score of 228/4. KKR fell short by 23 runs in their attempt to chase it down. Both teams have had struggles with their opening pair, which has disrupted their rhythm.

KKR’s form took a sharp dip after their thrilling win against Gujarat Titans on April 9, losing six matches afterward, including the reverse fixture to GT. Meanwhile, SRH also lost six matches, but they are entering this contest with a victory over the Delhi Capitals.

A loss for either team would all but end their playoff aspirations, with KKR currently sitting at eighth place in the table, followed by SRH in ninth, with only the Delhi Capitals below them.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 04 May 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 47 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

