SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR seek revenge against SRH in crucial battle for playoffs

SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023 Match Today: A loss for either team would all but end their playoff aspirations.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
IPL 2023 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Match Today: KKR's form took a sharp dip after their thrilling win against Gujarat Titans on April 9, losing six matches afterward, including the reverse fixture to GT. (Image/PTI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders are headed to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium seeking payback against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who last time they met, had demolished their bowling lineup, posting a massive score of 228/4. KKR fell short by 23 runs in their attempt to chase it down. Both teams have had struggles with their opening pair, which has disrupted their rhythm.

KKR’s form took a sharp dip after their thrilling win against Gujarat Titans on April 9, losing six matches afterward, including the reverse fixture to GT. Meanwhile, SRH also lost six matches, but they are entering this contest with a victory over the Delhi Capitals.

A loss for either team would all but end their playoff aspirations, with KKR currently sitting at eighth place in the table, followed by SRH in ninth, with only the Delhi Capitals below them.

Catch all the live updates here

Indian Premier League, 2023Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad   04 May 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad 

vs

Kolkata Knight Riders  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 47 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

Live Updates
18:44 (IST) 4 May 2023
SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Weather at Eden Gardens

Unlike the CSK vs LSG match that was called off due to heavy rains in Lucknow, the weather forecast for Hyderabad remains rain-free. It’s 33 degree C at present and the minimum temperature would go to 23 degree C. However, with 50% humidity in the air, there are some chances of light showers.

18:40 (IST) 4 May 2023
SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Last they met

For SRH, the match was a winning story as they defeated Delhi Capitals on their home ground at Arun Jaitley Stadium. On the other hand, KKR are heading into the match after suffering defeat the hands of defending champs Gujarat Titans.

18:35 (IST) 4 May 2023
SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Pitch report

The Hyderabad stadium has flat pitch and it gets slower as the match progresses. There’s ample chance for spinners from both sides to take the crucial wickets and change the game. In this season of IPL, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been the epicenter for four showdowns. The average first innings score on this pitch has been somewhere around 170. The team that has batted first have won three out of four games here in Hyderabad. Hence, chances are that the side winning toss may opt to bat first.

18:28 (IST) 4 May 2023
SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Kolkata Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: RK Singh, Shardul Thakur, SP Narine, H Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Varun Chakravarthy, AD Russell, VR Iyer, D Wiese, N Rana (Captain), Narayan Jagadeesan

18:26 (IST) 4 May 2023
SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: RA Tripathi, M Markande, AJ Hosein, Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, AK Markram (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, HC Brook, H Klaasen (Wicketkeeper), B Kumar

18:08 (IST) 4 May 2023
SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Welcome to the blog

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of KKR vs SRH. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at around 7 pm. Stay tuned to catch latest updates.

First published on: 04-05-2023 at 18:06 IST

