A big and exciting match is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 31 of IPL 2026 this Tuesday April 21.

Both teams are fighting to stay in the top four so this game is very important for their playoff chances.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are coming into this match with strong momentum. They recently beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs and have moved up to fourth place on the points table. Their batting has been aggressive with Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen scoring quickly and hitting plenty of boundaries.

In bowling young player Eshan Malinga impressed everyone with three wickets in the last match helping break CSK’s middle order.

Delhi Capitals led by Axar Patel, are also in good form. They recently won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru which has boosted their confidence.

KL Rahul has been performing well at the top while Tristan Stubbs and David Miller have been finishing games strongly. With a batting-friendly pitch in Hyderabad DC will be a tough team to beat.

How To Watch SRH vs DC on TV?

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. You can also choose your preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

To watch the full match, you will need a subscription. However some plans from Reliance Jio and Airtel may give you free access.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

English: Star Sports 1 / HD

Hindi: Star Sports / HD

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

How to watch SRH vs DC for free in India?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Reliance Jio users: Open the MyJio app and check the “Cricket Plans.” Jio usually offers plans starting from around ₹79 to ₹101, which give you data along with 30 days of IPL live streaming on your mobile.

For Airtel users: Airtel also has “Data + OTT” plans. Some data add-on packs (around ₹100 to ₹195) come with a free mobile subscription to JioHotstar during the IPL season.

For Vodafone Idea (Vi) users: Vi offers special packs like “Hero Unlimited” or plans around ₹175. These plans give access to IPL matches through the Vi Movies & TV app or by logging into JioHotstar.

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Streaming isn’t completely free for everyone this year, but many telecom companies are offering a JioHotstar subscription with their plans.

For Jio users you can open the MyJio app and check the “My Subscriptions” section. Many prepaid plans both monthly and yearly now come with a JioHotstar Mobile or Super plan included.

If you’re using Airtel or Vi, some of their special “OTT bundle” recharges also give you access to the platform for as long as your plan is active.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring SRH vs DC in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.

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USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.